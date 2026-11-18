U.S. men’s national team joint-top scorer (57) Clint Dempsey has revealed that Thierry Henry “would want to” take on the manager job freshly vacated by Mauricio Pochettino while making an impassioned case for his fellow Premier League player-turned-pundit.

The list of potential candidates vying for the cold hotseat in the USMNT dugout is sprawling. While the federation’s leading option of Pep Guardiola may be a non-starter, there are no shortage of options, veering between another elite European to a more grounded U.S. alternative. Henry doesn’t quite fit into either category.

The World Cup winner’s status as a legendary player is not in question. A Premier League champion with Arsenal and European treble winner at Barcelona, the French icon has inspired multiple generations of forwards—as Dempsey discovered first-hand while sat next to Henry when Panama’s Cecilio Waterman celebrated his winner against the USMNT by wrapping the pundit up in a meaty embrace on the side of the pitch while screaming: “You are my idol.”

Yet, his managerial credentials are less clear. The former Belgium assistant boss for a pair of World Cup cycles (2018 and 2022) only amassed 49 games across fleeting spells at Monaco and CF Montréal in between those two tournaments. Henry’s most recent coaching job was a year with the France youth team, where he led a wonderfully talented generation of talent to the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nevertheless, Dempsey is convinced of his former colleague’s acumen. When Henry wasn’t being manhandled pitchside, he was bewitching the former USMNT striker with his analysis of matches the pair were covering on TV. During those long shoots, the pair discussed future endeavors, and the USMNT job came up.

“I know that is a job that he would want to do because we’ve had conversations about it,” Dempsey revealed on his Men in Blazers podcast. “I think he’s someone that could make a difference.”

Dempsey: Henry Could Be the Modern Jurgen Klinsmann

Clint Dempsey (left) and Jürgen Klinsmann had a good working relationship. | Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

Dempsey made the connection between Henry and former USMNT boss Jürgen Klinsmann, another decorated player airlifted in by U.S. Soccer on the strength of his charisma.

“He won the World Cups. He was a great goalscorer, and to have that as your coach, there’s a certain aura around that when you’re going up against other teams,” Dempsey argued.

“As a player, it gives you a new type of confidence when you have someone who is world class be able to see some positives that you bring to the table and is able to help you see the game in maybe a little bit of a different way. That takes you to that next level. It makes a huge difference.”

Klinsmann had also led Germany to the 2006 World Cup semifinals by the point of his U.S. appointment, but that is a small detail best overlooked by Dempsey.

“Being around him, just the way he sees the game, the confidence he would give those players,” the former Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur forward gushed. “I think when he’s telling them stuff, they’re going to listen.

“There’s a reason why there’s a statue outside of the Arsenal stadium, the Emirates, of him... He’s one of the best players to have played the game.”

“He’s someone that loves the game,” Dempsey added. “He loves the U.S. He’s passionate about it. He loves New York, the time that he spent there. So, I say, Why not?”

Dempsey’s Top Pick for Next USMNT Manager

Pellegrino Matarazzo is a “cool little mix” according to Dempsey. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Should Henry be kept in reserve, there are two routes for the USMNT to go down: a big name with European pedigree or a homegrown coach who knows the federation.

Do you follow the path of Brazil and England by hiring Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel, respectively, or do you look from within, just as Argentina did with Lionel Scaloni and Spain has when appointing Luis de la Fuente. Dempsey proposed “a cool little mix” of those two strands: Pellegrino Matarazzo.

The New Jersey-born coach has spent his entire playing and managerial career in Europe. After bouncing around the lower leagues of German soccer, Matarazzo made a name for himself in the dugout by taking Stuttgart back into the top flight and leading Hoffenheim into Europe. A multilingual thinker who boasts a degree in applied mathematics from Columbia University won the Copa del Rey in his first season with Basque side Real Sociedad earlier this year.

“He’s someone of American heritage being able to perform well in La Liga, win trophies over there,” Dempsey pointed out. “So, maybe that would be a cool way to have a little bit of both; someone with that European experience, but also American.”