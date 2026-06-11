Three Takeaways From Canada’s Final World Cup Preparations

TORONTO — With a French-Canadian name and English accent, Luc De Fougerolles stood flummoxed as a French reporter posed a question in Montréal.

Born and raised in London and developed through Fulham’s academy, the 20-year-old center back is committed to Canada. One week out from a home World Cup, he found himself immersed in a whirlwind of languages after a 1–1 draw against Ireland in front of a passionate sell-out crowd at Stade Saputo.

One problem—he doesn’t speak French. The Francophone name comes from his father, Jean, who hails from Montréal and who connected him with Canada Soccer in a 2018 LinkedIn message.

In a dream world for Canada and manager Jesse Marsch, the youngster wouldn’t have this spotlight. Yet, after star center back Moïse Bombito struggled to get through 30 minutes in the friendly win against Uzbekistan, he’s been pushed into it.

Bombito, one of the fastest defenders in Europe, has played just those minutes since fracturing his leg in Ligue 1 in October. There were hopes he could be back to his best for the World Cup on home soil, but those dreams fell short.

Up stepped De Fougerolles, who played his first professional season with FCV Dender on loan from Fulham, battling as the club eventually fell to the Belgian second division. Now, with just 13 Canada caps, he’ll step into a home World Cup on Friday as Canada face Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field.

“I’ve always backed myself, I’ve always kind of known I’m a good player, I’ve kind of done the right things every day for club and country,” De Fougerolles said three days before Canada’s opening match, grinning on a hot and humid day in North Toronto. “I wouldn’t say you expect it, but obviously you’re ready if the opportunity comes to take it... I’ve been working my whole life for opportunities like this.”

After facing Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto, Canada move to the base camp in Vancouver, where they will play both remaining Group B matches against Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24, with the potential of remaining on home turf should they top the group.

Depth Shines in Next Man Up

Luc De Fougerolles will likely start alongside Derek Cornelius at center back against Bosnia and Herzegovina. | Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Next man up has been the mantra for this Canadian squad over the past 18 months.

Since Alphonso Davies and Bombito last played for the team in March 2025, the 2024 Copa América semifinalist has relied on immense depth to continue thriving—and now arrive at the World Cup on home soil with those same fitness concerns.

“You could have an argument all day...that’s because the team is good, right, and the squad is good,” Marsch said. “What a fortunate position we’re in, in that sense.”

Davies has been in a return-to-play program since joining camp, but will likely miss the game against Bosnia, with meaningful contributions likely left out until potentially the knockout round.

Bosnia & Herzegovina told media players would speak at 5:45pm with training beginning at 6pm.



However, B&H arrived to training an hour early with players available for interviews starting at 4:50pm.



Canadian media (who were present) were only allowed to ask two questions as a… pic.twitter.com/oOmMqMMKfn — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) June 10, 2026

Nikola Vasilj, who plays his club soccer in the Bundesliga and is a likely starter for Bosnia, called Davies “Canada’s most important player,” having faced off against the Bayern Munich star. “It’s a good thing for us [that he’s injured],” he added, in one of the few questions Canadian reporters were allowed to ask Bosnian players, after the federation changed the media time without notice. “But it doesn’t mean that it’s going to be easy or different, and for us, it doesn’t change a lot.”

Though everyone would prefer all the top players healthy, Marsch has heralded a calm atmosphere in the lead-up to the tournament. He’s actively guarding against negativity and opened the camp with a sage-burning ceremony to dispel negative energy.

On Friday, it doesn’t matter who’s missing, but who’s there, as Canada will roll into BMO Field—their usual home—with immense depth and under very different circumstances, flanked by a police motorcade, and to play in front of over 45,000 fans against a challenging Bosnian team.

A Physical Battle in Toronto

Canada has kept a calm atmosphere around the camp in the lead-up to the World Cup. | Steve Russell/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Canada has prepared for a physical battle against Bosnia, with their opponents averaging 6'1" in height, the tallest of the World Cup’s 48 teams. For a center back pairing of Derek Cornelius (6'2") and De Fougerolles (5'11"), it’s a daunting task.

It’s not lost on De Fougerolles, though, nor his teammate Promise David, an exuberant and hulking striker who plays for Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, and recovered from hip surgery in February to crack Canada’s World Cup roster.

In Belgium and in training, he’s battled De Fougerolles—and as much as the likes of Edin Džeko and Ermedin Demirović present a behemoth presence, David isn’t worried about the youngster.

“Whenever I’m playing against Luc, I’m always careful about my well-being,” David chuckled to reporters. “Because I don’t think Luc gives a f--- about anybody’s Achilles or bones or anything.”

Aside from physicality, David also favors the Canadian strikers to find their form amid Marsch’s unrelenting pressing system, with a torrential downpour potentially opening up mistakes and opportunities on Bosnia’s backline.

“Everybody knows if the rain comes, you have to play smarter, but for a striker, when there's rain, you know that defenders are gonna slip and passes are going to go faster, or they might slow down,” David said. “When there's rain, my life gets a lot easier.”

A Special Opportunity in Toronto

Canada’s World Cup team hosted fans at its first session in Toronto. | Steve Russell/Toronto Star/Getty Images

When De Fougerolles wakes up on Friday, he’s not going to change anything in his routine. When David rises, he said the plan will be “same s---, different day,” and that he’ll eat, watch anime and sleep some more.

In the week leading up to the World Cup, it hasn’t felt like the World Cup as many had imagined it. For five players, the Toronto FC training facility has been a common spot since the youth levels. A few ad boards and new branding don’t change that. It won’t really hit until Friday morning.

In Toronto and Vancouver, vibes have been building fast, but the World Cup still seems in the distance. Stadiums are ready, Vancouver’s Science World is decorated as the official ball and in Toronto, it’s hard to walk a block without seeing World Cup logos or someone donning a kit.

On Friday morning, regardless of the weather, a switch will flip.

Suddenly, Canadian fans will buy in, with thousands expected to join a march to the match, while Bosnian ultras are expecting to do the same, all leading up to and leading into 2:54 p.m. ET, when Alanis Morissette blares out ‘O Canada,’ and the 26 men officially become the latest in a short list of Canadians to make it to the men’s World Cup.

“We can’t wait for the fight. We feel ready and prepared,” David added. “It’s like the first day of college, not school, since nobody wants to go back to school after summer vacations all over, but with the first day of university, you’re excited to get in and hit the ground running.”

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