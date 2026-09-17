USMNT’s Predicted Lineup for 2026 Fall Friendlies Following Roster Reveal

U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino unveiled his 28-player roster for friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada this fall, kickstarting the road to the 2030 World Cup.

The Argentine was unafraid to make bold decisions when it came to his squad. Pochettino left Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie at home, while he handed massive opportunities to young stars like Neil Pierre and Cavan Sullivan.

The new faces join a wealth of veterans and World Cup stars in Pochettino’s ranks. The pressure is on the Stars and Stripes to make a statement following a largely-successful run on home soil this summer. A return to winning ways will also do the USMNT a world of good, considering the lasting bruise of a lopsided 4–1 defeat to Belgium in the round of 16 still stings.

Here’s how the new-look USMNT could line up in the September-October international window.

USMNT Predicted Lineup for Fall Friendlies (4-3-2-1)

A lot of youngsters could get the chance to shine this fall. | FotMob

GK: Brian Schwake—It’s hard to ignore the hype surrounding Schwake. The MLS All-Star is in tremendous form for Supporters’ Shield frontrunners Nashville SC and more than deserves to make his USMNT debut, especially after Matt Freese’s blunders this summer.

RB: Alex Freeman—One of the revelations of the World Cup, Freeman retains his place in Pochettino’s XI. The Villarreal man comes with the speed, creativity and defensive prowess the USMNT will need to dispatch their upcoming four opponents.

CB: Chris Richards—There’s arguably no bigger lock than Richards at center back. The 26-year-old is the undisputed leader of the USMNT’s defense and will be eager to put in a redemptive window after his woeful performance against Belgium.

CB: Neil Pierre—The Tim Ream era is likely over, paving the way for Pierre to make his USMNT debut. The 18-year-old is having a breakout season with the Philadelphia Union and will get the chance to prove himself alongside Richards. His dominance in the air and set-piece proficiency will instantly elevate the backline.

LB: Antonee Robinson—No one is taking the left flank from Robinson. The Fulham star is as sound as they come inside his own half and comes with a wicked left foot, capable of setting up his teammates in the final third. It’s his experience and composure, though, that truly set him apart.

Pick Your USMNT XI!

CM: Sebastian Berhalter—The pressure is on Berhalter this window. The 25-year-old had an impressive World Cup and earned himself a move to Championship side Middlesbrough, where he already has four goal contributions to his name. Without McKennie selected, Berhalter can make a statement this fall.

CM: Tyler Adams—There’s a reason Adams is one of Pochettino’s favorite players. The midfielder is as selfless as they come, doing all the dirty work in the middle of the park and even dropping back as an extra defender when needed, all without ever looking for an ounce of credit.

RW: Sergiño Dest—Dest is firing on all cylinders at PSV. The American has already recorded three goals and two assists in six appearances this season. Pochettino will no doubt give him free reign to wreak havoc down the right.

AM: Malik Tillman—Tillman was one of the only players who could hold his head high after the team’s round of 16 failure this summer. The No. 10 put together a sensational campaign on home soil and will be eagerly welcomed back by the home crowds this fall.

LW: Cavan Sullivan—Will Pochettino give the people what they want? Sullivan is lighting up MLS, producing a highlight reel-worthy moment nearly every time he steps on the pitch. The 16-year-old could become the face of this new USMNT era, but only if he’s given the opportunity. He surely won’t mind playing on the left as opposed to his favored right side if it means he can make his debut.

ST: Ricardo Pepi—Pepi had a World Cup to forget, largely upstaged by Balogun. But since the Monaco man did not get a call up, Pepi gets the chance to lead the line and rediscover his form in red, white and blue. He’s already found the back of the net three times for PSV this season and will hope to translate that form to the international stage.