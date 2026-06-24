USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Turkiye: World Cup Group D

The USMNT is in the dream scenario ahead of its final group stage fixture, having already secured the top spot in Group D and progression to the last 32.

Commanding victories over Paraguay and Australia mean the Stars and Stripes have nothing but pride riding on Thursday’s clash with the already-eliminated Türkiye at SoFi Stadium. No matter the scoreline, they will still be first come the final whistle.

Such freedom allows Mauricio Pochettino the opportunity to rest key personnel, with Christian Pulisic perhaps one of those spared amid some recent fitness issues. The quartet of Antonee Robinson, Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards and Tyler Adams are also likely to sit the match out, as they‘re one booking away from suspension.

Pochettino has some selection dilemmas to mull over. Here’s who the Argentine could select.

USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Türkiye (3-4-2-1)

Changes will be made. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your USMNT XI!

GK: Matt Freese—Freese could be one of four players to retain their starting place from victory over Australia, the New York City stopper needing to keep sharp having been relatively untested to date.

CB: Alex Freeman—With nearly a week in between the Türkiye clash and last 32 outing, Pochettino can afford to leave some of his usual starters in the team. Freeman, who scored against Australia, is one of those who could be chosen again.

CB: Mark McKenzie—The Toulouse defender could come in for Richards and make his 30th national team appearance. Despite its attacking underperformance, Türkiye has some stellar forwards McKenzie must pay close attention to.

CB: Auston Trusty—Tim Ream is not a suspension risk, but could use a rest given he‘s 38 years old and played the entirety of wins over Paraguay and Australia. Trusty could benefit with a promotion to the XI.

RWB: Sergiño Dest—The USMNT‘s flying wing backs have been an important factor in an impressive start to the World Cup, with Dest having produced a fine tournament so far.

CM: Weston McKennie—Cristian Roldan is a minor injury doubt, and with Adams unlikely to be risked, McKennie might be kept in the XI. The Juventus star will provide some valuable continuity in a much-changed lineup.

CM: Sebastian Berhalter—Berhalter has featured in both group games to date, including the entirety of the second half against Paraguay, as he replaced the injured Pulisic. He needs to be at top form to keep Arda Güler and Co. quiet.

LWB: Max Arfsten—Robinson‘s absence will be felt against Türkiye, but the versatile Arfsten is a capable replacement for the short-term.

AM: Alex Zendejas—The Mexico-born forward could be handed an invaluable opportunity to flex his creative muscles, with the winger having been an unused substitute in the USMNT‘s last two games.

AM: Gio Reyna—Reyna showcased his class with an exquisite finish against Paraguay and will hope to deliver another silky performance to offer Pochettino a headache moving forward.

ST: Haji Wright—Balogun has stolen the show this summer, but Wright should still be brimming with belief after an impressive 18-goal season with English Championship winners Coventry City.

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