USMNT’s Road to 2026 World Cup Final As Round of 32 Fixtures Set

With the bracket of the World Cup knockout stages now set, the USMNT knows exactly what is needs to get all the way through to the final.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side finished top of Group D, beating Paraguay and Australia and building excitement for what fans hope will be a deep run in this summer’s tournament.

If the U.S. is going to live up to expectations, here’s the route the team must take.

Round of 32

Bosnia and Herzegovina is first up. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

First on the agenda for the USMNT is a round-of-32 clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina, in which former goalkeeper Tim Howard is expecting a dominant showing from Pochettino’s side.

The USMNT is the heavy favorite for this tie and will hope to reach the round of 16 for the second World Cup in a row.

Round of 16

Belgium could be waiting in the round of 16. | BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/Belga/AFP/Getty Images

The competition is destined to ramp up for the USMNT if it makes the round of 16, but Pochettino will still like the look of the bracket.

Either Belgium or Senegal will be waiting in the next round of the competition. Belgium may be the favorite on paper but is far from the powerhouse that was touted as dark horses in tournaments gone by. There is no reason for the USMNT to believe it cannot get a victory here.

Senegal, meanwhile, had the unenviable task of battling France and Norway in the group stage, meaning its qualification as a third-placed team perhaps does not do the team justice. That being said, the USMNT will not be afraid and will hope to advance to the quarterfinals for just the second time in its history.

Quarterfinals

Lamine Yamal and Spain could be waiting. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The USMNT seems destined to switch into an underdog role for the quarterfinals, where a meeting with Spain could be on the cards.

Reigning European champion Spain is among the favorites to go all the way and win this tournament, presenting about the toughest test Pochettino’s side could have wanted. Getting anything from Lamine Yamal and Co. would be an enormous shock.

Austria represents the dream opponent here but, in a bracket that also includes Portugal and Croatia, the USMNT may have to start preparing for one of Europe’s elite.

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Semifinals

France is one of the favorites. | Marcel Bonte/Soccrates/Getty Images

A run to the semifinals would represent the best in USMNT history—matching 1930 when only 13 teams competed., particularly if it features a victory over Spain. Waiting in the final four is likely to be France, another European heavyweight and 2018 champion backed to go all the way this summer.

Germany is among the alternatives here, set up to duel France in the quarterfinals, and the Netherlands is another that would likely command the favorite tag against the USMNT.

There are some favorable match-ups here. Canada, Sweden, Paraguay, Morocco and South Africa could all stun the world by advancing to the semifinals, but anything other than France feels highly unlikely.

Final

Lionel Messi has not disappointed this summer. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

If the USMNT beat both Spain and France, it will have undoubtedly earned a spot in the 2026 World Cup final.

On the opposite side of the brackets are big teams like Brazil and England, but it is Argentina, the favorite to win the tournament, that is expected to earn the spot in the final two.

Lionel Messi is looking to retain his World Cup crown and is already in electric form this summer, helping La Albiceleste live up to its pre-tournament billing. U.S. audiences will be familiar with his game but knowing how to stop Messi is an entirely different problem.

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