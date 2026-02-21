‘I Think I Would Fit In’—USMNT Star Dreams of Arsenal Transfer

U.S. men’s national team midfielder Malik Tillman revealed he would “love” to play for Arsenal one day, highlighting Mikel Arteta as his main draw to the Gunners.

Tillman enjoyed a breakout season at PSV Eindhoven in 2024–25, fueling his transfer to Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen. The 23-year-old is already thinking of potentially another move, though, this time to the Premier League.

“I don’t have a favourite [Premier League] team, but if there was one club I would love to play for it’s Arsenal,” Tillman told B/R Football. “The way they play now ... they have a great coach, they have a great system, and I think I would fit into it.”

The American also revealed one of his former teammates is a big Arsenal fan, which helped in his admiration for the north London outfit. But is there a reality where Tillman ends up in a red shirt in the near future?

Why Tillman’s Dream Transfer Is Unrealistic at the Minute

Malik Tillman has had an underwhelming start at Bayer Leverkusen. | Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen/Getty Images

No matter how much Tillman might want to make the Emirates his new home, he needs a few years to hone his skills before he could break into the XI of one of the biggest clubs in Europe. The No. 10 went from stealing the show at PSV to struggling for consistency at Bayer Leverkusen.

Malik Tillman – Stats Snapshot at PSV Eindhoven in 2024–25

Appearances: 34

34 Goals: 16

16 Assists: 5

Tillman recorded 21 goal contributions in 34 appearances for PSV last season. His dynamic playmaking, imposing physical form and composure in the final third made him one of the most exciting young American players in the game.

Bayer Leverkusen thought so too, because they triggered Tillman’s €35 million ($41.2 million) release clause to bring him to Germany. Yet the USMNT standout has so far been unable to translate his production to the Bundesliga.

Malik Tillman – Stats Snapshot at Bayer Leverkusen in 2025–26

Appearances: 27

27 Goals: 6

6 Assists: 0

In 27 appearances for Bayer Leverksuen, Tillman has found the back of the net just six times. Even more concerning is his lack of assists; the attacking midfielder has yet to set up a single goal since his transfer last summer.

Such unimpressive numbers would likely not make Arsenal even look twice at the American, but a strong World Cup could make all the difference for Tillman’s stock.

Tillman’s Future Could Come Down to the 2026 World Cup

Malik Tillman is in line to start at the 2026 World Cup. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Tillman all-but secured his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s XI after an incredible 2025 Gold Cup campaign. The 23-year-old registered three goals and two assists in last summer’s tournament and played every second for the Stars and Stripes in their run to the final, where they ultimately fell short to Mexico.

Yet the stakes of the 2026 World Cup, unfolding largely on home soil, are far higher than the Gold Cup. Much like going from PSV to Bayer Leverkusen, Tillman will have to go from impressing against Concacaf clubs to teams across the globe.

If he stutters on the grandest stage, then the USMNT’s breakout star could fall down the pecking order in the blink of an eye. The good news for Tillman, though, is that a return to form in front of the whole world could not only propel the Stars and Stripes past the group stage, but also secure him a blockbuster move he dreams of.

After all, there is no better launching point than the World Cup. Just ask Major League Soccer’s newest signing James Rodríguez, who secured a move to Real Madrid after a sensational run at the 2014 World Cup for Colombia.

