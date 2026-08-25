USMNT Stock Up, Stock Down: Gozo Ready for Big Leagues, Adams Helpless in Season Opener

Several European leagues kicked off the new season last weekend, including the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga and the Italian Serie A, seeing the brightest stars of the U.S. men’s national team return to competitive action across the Atlantic.

Some of the American boys got right back down to business, while others floundered in their campaign debuts.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s weekly stock up, stock down analysis for the USMNT players.

USMNT Stock Up

Zavier Gozo

Zavier Gozo puts us in front 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZEGMUXSFni — Crystal Palace F.C. Academy (@CPFCAcademy) August 22, 2026

It took all of 50 minutes for Zavier Gozo to make his mark at Crystal Palace.

The Premier League side signed the 19-year-old emerging star for over $15 million from Real Salt Lake last week. Given the swift turnaround to Palace’s season opener against Everton just three days later, the south London side opted to get Gozo some minutes with the U-21 squad of the Premier League 2 instead, to properly acclimate.

It turns out Gozo didn’t need the comfortable transition, as the teenager out of West Valley City, Utah completely dominated the pitch. He earned the start at right wing and notched the academy side’s first goal of the new season. Gozo showcased his speed, darting into the opponent’s box just in time to receive a short, horizontal pass. He buried the ball into the net first-time with his right foot, leading the Eagles to an ultimate 1–1 draw with Arsenal’s U-21 side. He also walked away with 100% shot accuracy on four total shots.

Gozo proved he’s ready for the big leagues and could debut with the first team alongside fellow American Chris Richards as soon as Friday. Palace will face Manchester City in their first fixture at Selhurst Park of the new season.

If so, the young star will most definitely catch the eye of USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has yet to call Gozo up to the senior squad but could do so as soon as the September international window.

Matt Freese

Matt Freese made a critical penalty kick save over the weekend. | Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Matt Freese looked every bit a World Cup starting goalkeeper over the weekend.

Pochettino’s main man between the posts this summer made five saves for club side New York City FC on Sunday, including a double-save on a penalty kick in the 27th minute. He first dove left to save a blistering low strike from captain Carles Gil. Freese then pounced on the rebounded ball just as Gil made contact with it.

MATT FREESE! 🤯



Double save on the penalty to keep Carles Gil & New England off the board.



📺 Apple TV: https://t.co/6ILfSjncpp pic.twitter.com/JZCRZdGLLT — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 23, 2026

The 27-year-old’s heroics were vital; they not only helped the No. 7 Pigeons secure a 1–1 draw on the road against the gritty and No. 4-ranked New England Revolution, but they also halted the four-game losing streak his team entered Gillette Stadium on. With the result, NYCFC precariously hold onto seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, the last automatic playoff-qualifying position.

USMNT Stock Down

Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams made a brief cameo in Bournemouth’s Premier League opener. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Tyler Adams couldn’t salvage Sunday’s Premier League opener, merely watching in distress as Bournemouth relinquished a 1–0 lead against Manchester City in the dying minutes at the Etihad. City ultimately scored twice in the span of five minutes to steal away all three points and what would have been a great opportunity for the Cherries to kick off the new season on the right foot.

It marked a rather anonymous outing for the American defensive midfielder, who only substituted onto the pitch in the 75th minute. Bournemouth manager Marco Rose was eager to manage the 27-year-old’s minutes after his busy World Cup with the USMNT and a minor injury that held Adams out of preseason. Adams touched the ball just 14 times on Sunday.

Adams, a key starter in the center of the park for Bournemouth last season, is expected to get increasingly more minutes and will hope for a better personal display on Saturday when the Cherries host Everton at Vitality Stadium.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic did not see the field in Sunday’s opener. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic still awaits his return to action.

The USMNT star winger suffered a microfracture and bone bruise in his leg during the World Cup round of 16 loss to Belgium, sidelining him for the entirety of AC Milan’s preseason. The 27-year-old returned to the training pitch early last week, taking part in a few speed and agility drills. Although he was rostered for the Rossoneri’s Serie A opener against Torino on Sunday, he ultimately did not see the field.

New manager Ruben Amorim was likewise managing Pulisic’s minutes. It is expected to take the attacker, who is a usual starter for AC Milan, a while to get back up to match readiness. Prior to the leg injury in the round of 16, “Captain America” suffered a separate calf injury in the World Cup opener, sidelining him for much of the group stage action.

Pulisic will have a beast to fight upon his return, though, after having a career-worst campaign for AC Milan last season.

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