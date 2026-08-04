What Mauricio Pochettino’s New Contract Means for USMNT

After weeks and weeks of uncertainty, U.S. Soccer finally locked in Mauricio Pochettino for another four years on Monday, meaning he will be in charge through the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Pochettino was hired back in 2024, tasked specifically with preparing the USMNT for the 2026 World Cup on home soil. He did not take that responsibility lightly, leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of the best roster. He called up over 80 different players from at least 16 different leagues in 12 different countries during that time, 62 of which earned at least one cap.

His thoroughness paid off, as the 54-year-old completely captured the hearts of fans across North America this summer not only because of the Stars and Stripes’ dreamy run, but also for his obvious bond with his players. The deservedness of his future with the USMNT was only put into question after the squad floundered against Belgium, falling 4–1 in the round of 16. Nevertheless, most within the U.S. Soccer community will be excited to see Pochettino’s reign continue.

Here’s exactly what Pochettino’s continuation means for the USMNT.

Stable Leadership

Mauricio Pochettino (right) has a strong bond with his players. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

Pochettino had less than two years with the USMNT before taking soccer’s grandest stage this summer. Still, he led the squad to record-breaking success, achieving consecutive wins in the group stage for the first time since the inaugural 1930 tournament. That group stage performance ensured that the USMNT won out Group D with a match to spare, punching its ticket to the knockout stages in the most favorable way. The Americans went on to defeat a gritty Bosnia and Herzegovina side 2–0 in the round of 32, its first knockout stage win in 24 years.

Now, imagine the progress Pochettino will make after four additional years. Instead of starting back from scratch and spending so many months adjusting to new leadership, the team can pick up right where it left off and continue building on the solid foundation Pochettino has now laid.

Even prior to the qualifying campaign for the 2030 World Cup, Pochettino will lead the squad through the 2027 Concacaf Nations League, the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup, the 2029 Concacaf Nations League and the 2029 Concacaf Gold Cup—plenty of competitive opportunities to further hone Pochetttino’s vision.

The USMNT is also in desperate need of some long-term stability. Prior to Pochettino’s tenure and dating back to 2023, the managerial position had been a revolving door. Anthony Hudson took over as interim manager in Jan. 2023 after Gregg Berhalter’s contract expiration and amid serious investigations into an incident between Berhalter and his wife in the early 1990s.

When Hudson took his exit just five months later, assistant B.J. Callaghan became the new interim manager, then as the longest-serving member of the USMNT’s technical staff (four years). He led the squad through the summer’s Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup, before Berhalter emerged once again later that summer, hired to lead the squad through the 2026 World Cup. Berhalter was fired just one year later, though, after the USMNT crashed out of the Copa América, replaced by Mikey Varas before Pochettino was finally brought in. Needless to say, the USMNT needs a break from all chaos on the touchline to instead focus its energies on the players actually on the pitch.

Elite Management, Reputation

Mauricio Pochettino has taken on a lot more responsibility for the next four years. | Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Securing Pochettino’s signature two years ago was a major coup for U.S. Soccer. The seasoned manager, formerly at the helm of club giants Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, has led the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Harry Kane. The former Champions Leagues finalist and Premier League runner-up has danced with the very best.

As the international game shifts toward prioritizing high-profile leadership, the USMNT is ensuring that it is at the center of that conversation, ready to reap the benefit of whatever insider secrets Pochettino has to share.

Even regardless of the spells the soccer wizard will cast, just having Pochettino on staff does wonders for the USMNT’s image and reputation. As long as he is around, the USMNT will undoubtedly be considered a team that cannot be underestimated.

Continued Team Identity

The USMNT was solemn and disheartened after the shock defeat, yet still maintain a lot of faith in the future of the program. | Kohjiro Kinno/ Sports Illustrated

The USMNT players—all of whom seem to have developed a strong bond with Pochettino—have praised their manager all year for his fierce loyalty, his relentless belief in the team, but most significantly, his uniquely South American flair.

“Pochettino brings that South American spirit that we’ve been missing,” USMNT veteran winger Timothy Weah said back in May.

The Argentine’s high-energy, high-press tactics gave the American side its first real sense of identity in several years. The USMNT became defined by its aggressive and spirited attack this summer, which, in turn, fostered a unity within its style of play that was abundant on the world’s stage. It created a tempo that every player could match rhythmically, allowing it to still dominate possession with short, calculated sequences, as opposed to just relying on frenzied counter-attack moments.

Pochettino employed a system that actually well-suits the U.S., who compounded it with a uniquely-American chip on its shoulder, and Pochettino will now have four more years to continue fine-tuning it.

Growth of the U.S. Game

Americans fell in love with soccer this summer. | Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Pochettino’s sole mission was just to get the USMNT ready for the quickly-approaching home World Cup. This go-around, he will have the time and resources to dip into a lot of other projects at U.S. Soccer, none more important the development of the USMNT pathway and its youth talents. He will be directly involved in pinpointing his top prospects for the 2030 tournament and ensuring they reach the requisite level to compete with the world’s best in four years’ time.

“Working together with U.S. Soccer over the past two years, it has become clear to us that there is tremendous potential to make the men’s national team program even stronger,” Pochettino said in a U.S. Soccer statement. “The passion we experienced from the fans throughout the World Cup only strengthened our belief in what is possible here. We are excited by the opportunity to bring all our experience and knowledge to even more areas of U.S. Soccer while helping strengthen the pathways for players, coaches and teams across the federation.

“We want to try to have a lasting impact on the sport in the country that has welcomed us so warmly and for that impact to extend beyond results on the field.”

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