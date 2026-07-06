USMNT vs. Belgium: Confirmed Lineups for World Cup Round of 16—Balogun Ready

The U.S. men’s national team is looking to punch its ticket to the World Cup quarterfinal for the first time since 2002 when it faces Belgium in the round of 16 on Monday night in Seattle.

Led by manager Mauricio Pochettino, the USMNT will seek to maintain the momentum from its 2–0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32, a match which has taken center stage in the U.S. mainstream after star striker Folarin Balogun received a red card, a decision that has since been contentiously suspended.

Belgium, meanwhile, is into the round of 16 after an impressive comeback against Senegal in the round of 32. The Red Devils trailed in the 85th minute, before scoring two goals in the final minutes and adding a 120th-minute winner to eliminate the AFCON runners-up.

Both teams will feel energized playing in front of Seattle’s famed crowd at Lumen Field, with the USMNT previously capturing a 2–0 win over Australia in Group D action there, and Belgium’s round of 32 win coming on that pitch as well.

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Balogun to Star Amid Controversy

Folarin Balogun was fined $40,000. | Elysia Su/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Balogun will start for the USMNT, recently becoming eligible to compete in the most significant USMNT match in a generation. He became the most prominent story in global soccer when his red card from the round of 32 was suspended for one year. He was also fined $40,000.

He has three goals in as many games this summer, to lead the USMNT and win the hearts of the American people with his ruthlessness in front of the net.

Off the pitch, UEFA and other international federations have expressed their frustrations with the ruling by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee and the involvement of the White House and U.S. President Donald Trump in the situation. The Royal Belgian Football Association says that it will be “investigating all potential options,” even after the final whistle of Monday’s game, regardless of result.

USMNT Starting Lineup vs. Belgium

How the USMNT will line up against Belgium. | Sports Illustrated

Starting XI: Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams; Dest, Tillman, Pulisic; Balogun

Subs: Turner (GK), Brady (GK), Trusty, Scally, M. Robinson, McKenzie, Aaronson, Reyna, Arfsten, Berhalter, Weah, Zendejas, Wright, Pepi

⚠️ Injured: Roldan

Belgium Starting Lineup vs. USMNT

Belgium has a formidable attack. | Sports Illustrated.

Starting XI: Courtois; Castagne, Mechele, Ngoy, De Cuyper; Onana, Raskin; Lukébakio, Tielemans, Trossard; De Ketelare

Subs: Penders (GK), Lammens (GK), Theate, Seys, De Winter, Meunier, Debast, Saelemaekers, Witsel, Moreira, Vanaken, De Bruyne, Doku, Fernandez-Pardo, Lukaku

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