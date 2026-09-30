USMNT vs. Chile Ended in a Brawl—and Mauricio Pochettino Thought It Was ‘Amazing’

U.S. men’s national team (USMNT) manager Mauricio Pochettino is more of a lover than a fighter these days, but even he had to admit that he loved what the fight from his players against Chile showed about the team’s togetherness.

Not for the first time during Pochettino’s tenure, a theoretical ‘friendly’ fixture descended into an angry conclusion, with the Argentine manager in the middle of the scrum which formed at the end of the USMNT’s 4–2 win on Tuesday.

“I don’t like it,” Pochettino admitted, but he did find the bond which sparked the unseemly scenes to be “amazing.” It’s a conflicting stance on a conflict which threatened to distract from another night of huge positives for the U.S.

How Did USMNT Brawl vs. Chile Unfold?

Late Kick on Goalkeeper Brian Schwake

Chile’s Leandro Hernández sparked the incident. | YouTube/House of Highlights

Mathis Albert had scarcely finished celebrating his record-breaking goal to make it 4–2 in stoppage time before the scrum formed. Chile substitute Leandro Hernández was the match which lit the flame when he gently prodded at a prone Brian Schwake.

There were only seconds left and Chile’s players were coming to the realization that they had squandered a 2–1 lead. Hernández let his frustrations boil over and was promptly faced with a spirited backlash.

Chris Richards Rides in

USMNT and Chile got into it during stoppage time 😯 pic.twitter.com/p8kg0hVaH1 — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) September 30, 2026

Chris Richards was the first to pile in on an opponent which he described as “obviously frustrated.”

“They’re losing the game deservedly,” the Crystal Palace center back reflected, “but then if they want to foul our goalie, or they’re going to kick him while he’s on the ground? I mean, you’re on our home soil, so that’s not going to fly.”

“It’s very important to show the new guys that this is a family, and if you mess with our family, this is what happens,” he added, ominously. The rest of Richards’ teammates soon followed.

Benches Empty

Benched clear in USMNT - Chile after a Chilean player put in a late kick on goalkeeper Brian Schwake.



Chris Richards shoved someone and both teams got involved pic.twitter.com/cB9eL4JRgQ — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) September 30, 2026

“That’s guys sticking up [for each other],” U.S. goalscorer Sebastian Berhalter said of the incident. “You saw what happened. That’s unacceptable. We’re there [for each other].”

‘We’ encompassed most of the USMNT roster and plenty of the Chile contingent as well, with both sides emptying their benches. Pochettino was briefly in the middle of the melee which the referee eventually managed to clear. Somehow, only two players—Richards and Hernández—were booked before the match was brought to a swift conclusion.

‘Amazing’—Pochettino Explains Mixed Feelings on USMNT Brawl

Mauricio Pochettino found himself in the middle. | Joe Puetz/Getty Images

“It’s a crazy situation,” Pochettino said of the scuffle. “You try to divide the players and calm down. Sometimes, when you are winning you have to understand the opponent may go to the line and walk over the line in frustration.”

“I don’t like it,” he added. “When I was young, yes, I liked a lot to fight. Now I’m more relaxed. I don’t have the same reflexes, and I am not as fast if I need to move and run.”

One thing he clearly did like was the camaraderie which was evident from this behavior. “That is amazing because that shows that you care for your teammate and that we are defending our shirt,” he concluded.