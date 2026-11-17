Weston McKennie hasn’t ruled out the “possibility” of following Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United. But he admits that such transfer speculation was “inevitable” as soon as the Argentine’s path from the USMNT to Old Trafford was confirmed.

Pochettino is tasked with reversing United’s fortunes, having slipped into the Premier League relegation zone prior to November’s international break, despite finishing third in the standings last season with a better record over the final 17 matches than champions Arsenal.

Initially, that will have to happen with the squad he is inheriting upon arrival in Manchester on Wednesday. But the proximity of the January transfer window and his connection with a group of affordable and potentially available players on the USMNT roster has created transfer links.

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams was already tentatively linked with a switch to Old Trafford during the summer, as was Fulham fullback Antonee Robinson. But the names of Folarin Balogun and McKennie have more speculatively cropped up as a consequence of the news of Pochettino’s appointment.

Joining Man Utd Is a ‘Possibility’ for McKennie

There was an oppounity for reporters to get McKennie’s opinion. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

McKennie was put in front of reporters ahead of the USMNT’s second leg against Haiti, which made his club future an automatic topic of discussion.

“I think, obviously, Pochettino’s time here has made him appreciate this team and see the quality it has to offer. And yes, I think it’s a possibility,” the 28-year-old Juventus midfielder said in response to the notion the Argentine could handpick one or a few American players to join him.

But McKennie, who could be available should Juventus feel a need to raise cash to invest in depleted other areas of the field, suggested it isn’t limited to himself or Manchester United.

“We have a lot of guys on the team who will probably make a move soon or within the next year,” he added. “So, I think the link is somewhat inevitable. But ultimately, you never know what’s going on in a manager’s head and what players he’s looking for. But I think he could see some of us linked to United, and maybe it will actually happen.”

Pochettino Could Prioritize Transfer Targets He Knows

Several American players could soon move clubs. | Sarah Stier/FIFA/Getty Images

McKennie has been billed as a potential fit for the Red Devils to further boost depth in midfield—Manuel Ugarte and Carlos Baleba are currently sidelined, while Kobbie Mainoo missed four matches in October through injury—and his ability to fill multiple positions in the middle band of the pitch is an added boost.

When Pochettino was asked for his view on the matter, he admitted that he and his staff would “pay attention” to players they already “know really well.” That doesn’t have to mean just USMNT stars, given the 54-year-old has worked with hundreds of players in his managerial career to date, but it certainly appears to include McKennie, Balogun or others.

We, of course, already know how highly Pochettino rates McKennie, suggesting earlier this year that the Juventus team is made up of him “plus 10 players.”

Ultimately, despite Manchester United’s recent slide down the Premier League table, Pochettino considers it an aspirational club that anyone worth their salt in the sport would love to join.

“All the good players always have dreams to reach the [highest] level, and United is one of the teams in that level,” he explained. “In case some decisions need to be made, we are going to pay attention to the players we know really well.”