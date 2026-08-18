USMNT World Cup Defender Finalizing Deal to Return to Hometown Club—Report

U.S. men’s national team defender Mark McKenzie is making plans to return to the States.

MLS’s Philadelphia Union, where McKenzie spent several years of his early career, is finalizing a deal worth roughly $2.5 million for the World Cup player from Ligue 1’s FC Toulouse, according to a report from The Athletic.

McKenzie, who is into the last year of his contract with the French club, won’t make the move until January though, given Toulouse’s desire to keep him through the summer.

The 27-year-old played a key role for Toulouse last season, making 28 starts in the center of the backline, as the club finished ninth in league standings. His consistent contributions ultimately led to his 2026 World Cup call-up by manager Mauricio Pochettino, where he played all 90 minutes in the group stage finale against Türkiye. He has 30 total caps for the Stars and Stripes.

Mark McKenzie Returns to His Roots

Mark McKenzie started his career at Philadelphia Union. | Mark Brown/Getty Images

McKenzie has the Philadelphia Union to thank for igniting his professional career.

The six-foot defensive stalwart, who grew up in nearby Bear, Delaware, joined the Philadelphia Union’s youth academy in 2015 and soon began competing with the senior club’s reserve team, then called the Bethlehem Steel.

He signed a homegrown contract with the Union in 2018 at just 19 years old and immediately made an impact on the backline. He made 19 regular season appearances that season, including 18 starts, and was named a finalist for the 2018 MLS Rookie of the Year Award after carrying the Union to the playoffs. McKenzie stayed with the Union through the 2020 season, starting 23 matches while scoring two goals and recording three assists. He also debuted for the USMNT in February of that year.

McKenzie racked up a total of 59 first-team appearances for the Union, before signing a four-and-a-half year contract with Belgian team Genk, his last destination before Toulouse.

The Union will not only welcome back a homegrown star defender, but also a model leader for their youngsters. Philadelphia has two burgeoning teenage USMNT prospects that stand to learn a lot from McKenzie in the locker room. 16-year-old winger Cavan Sullivan, who will remain with the Union until he turns 18 and ships out to Manchester City of the English Premier League, is pegged to make his senior debut for the Stars and Stripes as early as this September.

Meanwhile, McKenzie’s center back partner will likely be 18-year-old Neil Pierre, who has stunned on the backline since making his return from loan this summer. The 6'5" defensive force will be sure to pick McKenzie’s brain on what it takes to be an international star as he likewise awaits Pochettino’s call-up.