USMNT World Cup Hopeful Makes History, Gives Mauricio Pochettino Plenty to Think About

U.S. men’s national team striker Haji Wright scored a hat-trick in Coventry City’s 3–1 win over Middlesbrough, becoming just the fourth player in Championship history to score a trio of goals against the leaders of the division.

The Sky Blues trailed Boro by two points heading into Monday’s contest, but after Wright’s devastating performance in front of goal it’s Frank Lampard’s side that are now in pole position to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2000–01.

Wright, 27, had been kept quiet for the most part since the start of 2026, but Monday’s hat-trick saw him up his goal tally on the year to five and get within one goal of Swansea’s Žan Vipotnik in the Championship’s Golden Boot race, upping his account to 13 goals.

In a game that could have a decisive impact on the title race, Wright proved his quality and emphatically decided the clash.

Wright’s Golden Night Highlights World Cup Credentials

Haji Wright sent Coventry City to the top of the Championship standings. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Wright’s performance began with him hitting the post with his first header of the night, dominantly winning the ball in the air in a sign of what was to come. He then showcased his strength and physicality, using his imposing frame to shield the ball and tuck home a first-time weak-foot finish into the corner.

His physicality saw him gain the upper hand in most aerial duels and his ability to read the play led directly to Coventry’s second. Wright took advantage of a split-second defensive lapse, getting across his marker to rifle a vicious strike into the bottom corner of Sol Brynn’s goal.

A goal from USMNT midfielder Riley McGree got Boro back into the game, but Wright kept his cool from the penalty spot after Matt Targett had been penalised for handball to bury his effort from 12 yards into the side netting.

“In games like this, it’s so important to be clinical in the right moments,” Lampard said, praising Wright’s performance following the match.

Pochettino Bound to Be Impressed

Haji Wright is aiming for a second World Cup appearance. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Folarin Balogun appears to have the upper hand in the battle to be the USMNT’s starting striker in the 2026 World Cup, but Wright could likely be the next in line—his case strengthened by the fact Ricardo Pepi’s fractured forearm has kept him sidelined since early January.

This weekend, fellow Championship striker Patrick Agyemang scored his 10th goal of the season for Derby County. Not to be outshined, Wright’s hat-trick performance on Monday served as a resounding response in the battle for a striker spot in the USMNT roster.

A sensational start of the season from Wright was crowned by the brace he scored against Australia during an October international friendly, yet he then went 15 appearances for club and country without a goal.

Five goals in his last three appearances has helped Wright to rediscover his mojo, and it’s impossible to imagine that Pochettino won’t have been impressed by what he saw.

