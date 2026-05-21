Team Of The Season Special | Premier League, Serie A, La Liga | SI FC

Bruno of course is still one of the best playmakers in Premier League history.

So you could argue his debut season was better than this season.

So yeah, I'm gonna go for Kylian Mbappe.

He's my disappointment.

4th choice striker at Real Madrid, by the way.

Have you ever met Conte?

Yeah, he's the nicest guy.

I, I met him in person.

He's so, in fact, he's so quiet, so quiet, it's unbelievable, it's the opposite.

I'm now the guy you guys need to convince.

I yeah, probably, you know what, he's right because.

No, it is the worst convincing job I've.

No, no, because you wouldn't be a good politician.

No, no.

Welcome everybody, this is Sports Illustrated Football Club, your weekly show, almost daily right now here on Sports Illustrated Football Club, and today we are gonna play with teams of the season.

As always, Lia Buzzitti.

Hi Liaz, how are we?

I'm good.

I'm good, I'm very good.

I got a big representative in this team, so can't wait to talk about him.

And Luca Deloli, how are we, Luca?

Good, we don't have to talk about Seria, so that all is well.

But for now, we're coming on to Serie A.

Yes, we're gonna do Team of the season for Premier League, for La Liga, for Serie A.

Brilliant.

I thought for Serie A.

Do you guys get one representative is?

Uh, quick question.

Diaz, please just stay in your lane.

Quick question.

No the Gregorio in this series.

I, no, I don't like the way you're acting.

OK, OK, no, OK, let's start from the Premier League.

Let's start from the Premier League, um, guys, I'm gonna read you the nominees for the player of the season.

Declan Rice, Bruno Fernandez, David Raya, Erling Allland, Antoine Semenyo, Gabriel , Igor Tiago, Morgan, Gibbs White.

Who is Luca, your Premier League player of the season?

I agree with who he's gonna say, Bruno Fernandez.

Good man, good man.

Ah, come on, who else?

Who else man, Bruno, Bruno's the player of the season.

And you, Ala.

My guy, we don't know yet how it's gonna end with the Premier League is Declan Rice, but let us know in the comments, guys, who is your Premier League player of the season.

Of course, uh, Bruno Fernandez made history.

Oh yeah, 20.

20 assists.

Well, we're not done.

Job's not finished.

So I wasn't there to be happy about.

It's not finished, but it should be 21.

De Bruyne's assist was rubbed against Arsenal.

Then we'd go for 22, man, no problem.

If it was 21, we'd go for 2022, then that's, that's even more respect on Bruno.

De Bruyne did get robbed, he did get robbed.

But you know what, honestly, like the assist record is so funny for me.

I've never been a huge fan of the way assists are, are valued and stuff like that.

I think it's such a flawed metric because to get an assist, your teammate has to score the goal.

Like you could create the most beautiful chance if your teammate doesn't score it, it's not an assist.

And Bruno the season has had so many chances on a plate for players.

Like this past weekend he equaled the assist or the, the chances created and it was a big chance chances created in a game in the entire Premier League.

It was his own record with 8, and you're looking at the chances players are missing.

I'm like, no wonder Ozo didn't break your honor.

He's like, there's like, oh my word, they're missing so many in the, in the big moments.

Yeah, but at least now we have the, the stats measuring the big chances created.

But there's no award for like, oh, who had the most.

Big chance of creating assists, but there's also more to playmaking than just like chances created, assists.

It's movement as well, finable intelligence, positional awareness.

There's so much goes into it, I think.

So also when it comes down to playmaking, it's a lot of it is on the eye test as well.

True, true, true, how you view the player.

But Bruno, of course, is still one of the best playmakers in Premier League history.

Best player signed after Ferguson by miles.

The question, the question should be who's the second?

Yeah, the question is who's actually interesting is second.

Who's the second?

Maybe he's the last one.

You know, Zatan had a big impact for free signing, won 23 trophies.

Uh, he, he had a huge impact.

I mean , Yeah, it probably is Latan, to be fair.

Yeah, you know, I don't think this guy right now is the best signing we've made, but like I think he has the potential.

In a few years we're gonna look at it as a huge signing.

I think Senne Lamens for 20 or so million, based on how good he's been and how good he could continue to be, I think it's some of the best business we've done since Fergie's gone.

But the fact that I'm talking about Lamens shows you it hasn't been great post, poster Alex Law.

I'll be back to you in a, in a second.

Luca, who is the player signed by your club?

Excite you the most?

Juventus, yeah, I mean it's ever , yeah, I mean the, the players are wow.

No, Dybala, Dybala, yeah, yeah, for me, uh, personal affection.

I mean, I remember watching him at Palermo.

What a play, and these were the times where I was very young at the time, but there was no Fabrizio Romano tweeting about all of this.

My dad just told me, yeah, Dybala's come to Juventus.

I was like, really?

I didn't see any proof.

I just trusted his word.

And then I saw him hold the Juventus shirt, and it was just an incredible love story, and he's my favorite Juventus player ever.

So yeah , Paolo for sure.

Liz, ever, ever.

Van Percy.

That I saw, right, because I didn't see Cristiano get bought when he was there.

Van Percy, and I know people will say it should be Bruno, and I love Bruno, right, but The way Van Persie made me feel first and foremost to take him from Arsenal in his first press conference, he's saying the little boy in my heart was crying for Man United.

My best friend back home is an Arsenal fan.

The, the fun I had with that.

But then, I remember my dad telling me at the time he was skeptical about the move, not because he didn't think Van Pery was a great player, but for him, Van Percy, he used to tell me he's like he's an Arsenal guy.

He, he's Arsenal because he got united.

It doesn't make sense to me.

But to, to make the impact he did from day one, right, the way he won over the entire fan base from the first start he had against Fulham with his goal, and then the winners against City and then the winners against Arsenal and the winners against Liverpool.

Big game and then the goal at Villa to win us the league and he embraced Man United so quickly and we embraced him back and to win it in his first season.

I think it's one of the, like maybe with Salah this past season, the best carry job to a title I've seen.

We fell in love with him from day one, so Van Persie was my favorite signing I saw actually get made.

Who's this though, I'll let you know in a 2nd.

1st, guys, if you're watching us, let us know.

What's your club and what's your favorite sign, and like, subscribe , comment, you're doing quite well.

My favorite signing for Roma, Edin Jacko.

Really?

Yeah, because at that moment football was already changing, Serie wasn't on top, and when we signed Jeko I thought, oh, we signed the best striker we could sign.

Available, yeah yeah yeah.

So was and he was a huge player, yeah, so it was something, something extremely special for me.

I go at Stamford Bridge.

Of course Jacko's such an underrated player for me.

I find him so, so good.

Uh, guys, today we're gonna, it's the end of the season, we're gonna play a bit.

You're gonna be a manager, you're gonna build team, team of the season, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A.

Um, first of all, if you were a manager, Lia, yes, who would you be ?

Would I be in the current Premier League or in general, in general.

I love Jose man.

I love Jose.

Shake my hand.

I love Jose, man.

Like that's the charisma, the, the, the, the, the personality, even the fits that he throws, man.

I, I think they're just people who are Jose as manager of their team can understand what he brings, and he wasn't even hugely successful with my club relative to what he did.

But when Jose is your coach, you wanna like run through a wall for him.

You, you, you know what's the difference with Jose, because I was in a, in a garage in, in Budapest.

And I saw a man from Sedel literally going to the ref and to the people and screaming, defending my club.

So that's what makes him, makes him really special.

Luca.

Yeah, I think you guys know my answer, man.

Antonio Conte.

I mean, but Conte's, you're too, you're too calm and composed to be Conte.

If I'm a coach, I'm gonna have to rival him.

He's more Ancelotti, right?

But you know what's the surprise with Conte?

Have you ever met Conte?

Yeah, he's the nicest guy.

I, I met him in person.

He's so, in fact, he's very, he's so polite, he's so quiet, it's unbelievable, it's the opposite.

Yeah, yeah, but some people, they need competition to almost get a monster out of them, right?

Yeah, but, but many of them, they say, OK, when we entered the pitch we complete it you see, we, you can see we're killing it.

Guys, let's start.

With this, uh, this Premier League team of the season, uh, 4-3-3.

Yeah, we'll keep it simple, yeah, yeah.

OK, we start goalkeeper, this is easier, right?

It's easier for you, but you, you are up against us, so David Ryan, yeah, I think he's had the best season for any keeper in the world.

Back line, right back.

The thing is though, right, I think Rhys James has had a brilliant season, but I also think we've seen a lot of his best work be done in the midfield.

We've seen him in multiple positions.

I think he's the, I think he's the better right back than Timba, but.

I think I might go timber.

I'm gonna go for timber.

Look, Chelsea, I wouldn't put it on James in particular.

But I really struggle to reward anyone from Chelsea too much given the way their season has gone, man.

They might not even make Europe, you know what I mean?

I'm seeing like, what is it, 3 or 4, yeah, I'm seeing 4 team of the season contenders.

You're rewarding a team that spent so much money in their 9th.

So I would go, I would go Timber.

So are you happy?

Both happy, even though I think James is better Timber.

So Raya, Timber, and now it's gonna be us in our back line because it's, it's, it's hard to say .

Saliba and, and, and Gabriel, no, no, the defenders, I agree, yeah, I thought left back though I wasn't, no, the left back, it's, it's open.

It looks like I go O'Reilly, but we agree with the center backs, we go Gabriel Saliba.

For me it's quite easy, I would say yes, yeah, the best partnership in the world.

Yeah, I think that's pretty sta stand on.

I mean, maybe Gay's an outside shout, but I wouldn't really have him over them too.

Yeah, you can't, you can't.

Uh, and then left back O'Reilly, yeah, I, I think O'Reilly too.

I, I can't see him here.

But for me, yes.

I mean, he offered a lot, it's like uh often we often uh listen to people to talk about uh Calafiri and telling oh he, he, he brings chaos and for me, O'Reilly, I think he got snubbed for a player of the season nomination.

I think he should have been nominated.

He was in the young one.

Beautiful.

M.

I'd go so Bozla Rice, Bruno.

Oh, I would go Rice Bruno.

And either Sharkey.

Or granted Xka, I mean for me, Ryan Shirky needs to be in, you decide the position, but it needs to be in this 11.

I don't know if you want to put it, uh, right winger or yeah, but then right wingers, it looks like it might be Semenyo.

Oh, I love Sherky, but Xhaka's had an amazing season.

I, I think Xhaka, what he's done for Sunderland this year has been huge.

Yeah, but if I put So, I love Sobo's life, Granny Shaka, great season, but what Ryan Chey brought into the league in terms of, no, he's an amazing player, he's my favorite player in the league, I would have cheated and put him on the right over Semenyo.

Yeah, Semenyo's had an amazing season.

Yeah, I know, but I don't care.

I prefer Sharky.

I like it, me too, but I'm just, and I also think Seboza's had a Soboza's had a better season than Semenyo, so I'd rather cheat and get Boa had a better season than Semenyo for me.

Yeah, for me, Sabozla has been incredible.

He has been good, but Semenyo Semenyo had an amazing first half for Bournemouth.

He scored a lot of goals for City.

I wouldn't, I wouldn't put Semen uh Seboza or Semenya, no, not for me, yeah.

So you put Cheky on the right wing, yeah.

Guys, you are both manager.

I'm the president.

I'm telling you I want Ryan Shrky in this 11.

You decide the position.

I don't care.

Put in.

No, I put him midfield.

I would have Sobozlay in this team, but if you guys are voting against it and you wanna put Turkey there, comments, people, let us know if Sobozlai or Turkey in the middle or Turkey in the right, because Turkey needs to be in.

That's it.

But then the front three for me it's the City front three.

I go Semenyo, Holland, uh, Doku.

I think the winger options have been really, really poor.

I think Igor Tiago is probably unlucky to, to miss out on this.

Well, yeah, because Holland is deserves it.

No, he doesn't why not?

Biggest 3 p.m. kickoff merchant, man.

Yeah, but at least he shows up for 3 p.m. Certain guys can one's watching when no one's watching.

I'm not a big fan of Igo Thiago.

I, I'll give him credit that he filled in for Mbumo Wisa moving out, but this season's top team of the season is not about who your favorite.

It's about who's had the best season .

No, no, I get that.

I get that.

I'm just letting you know my reasoning why I don't particularly like Igo Tia.

I don't think Thiago's a, a, a, an elite striker.

I don't.

I think he scored a lot of goals this season.

A lot of players have scored a lot of goals in the Premier 3 years, but if I'm going this, this season, I think he's a little unlucky that Hollander, otherwise he probably wouldn't be a striker for this.

I, I completely agree with you.

Yeah, but Holland's there.

Luca, how would you react if your father gives you a call and say, Hey, Luca, we just signed Igo Tiago?

Oh, for him, he'd, he'd take him tomorrow.

I don't want him.

Yeah this is like a, a homeless man saying I don't want the, the, the warm meal.

Sorry, sorry man.

Come on, Igor Tiago, you guys should take overtia tomorrow.

You guys play Oenda and and David right now.

No, we don't play them.

Vlavich, I'd renew Vlavich of bringing in Igor Tiago, yeah.

I don't, I, for me, I probably would, you know, you know, I don't, I think you are, oh, listen, I think you underestimate, bro, the jump from a, a, no disrespect, but a low level club like Brentford to a huge club.

Igo Thiago will not translate his sals in the Europa League.

Pardon?

He could score goals in the Europa.

No, I'm not saying, I'm not saying he wouldn't score in Serie A, but if I, if I can pick any striker, I take Lewandowski on a 3 over Igo Thiago.

Yeah, if you can get him, if you is Lewandowski gonna play Europa League?

I don't, no, no, I'm just saying I'm, I'm naming names, of course I'm not saying.

My point is Juve are not in a position where they're gonna sign the lead striker right now.

I'm not saying we are, but I'm saying I'd rather renew Vlajevic than keep get Igo Thiago.

I don't think Hugo Thiago will translate his game to a massive club as easy as people make it out to be, and I think it works for coaches as well.

That jump up is huge.

Yeah, Vlavic has had his injury hammer.

If we had Vlavic this season, the silence in this classroom.

Igor Tiago to Juve, I'm here for him, man.

I'll push that.

Um, surprise of the season, disappointment of the season.

I would have said Is something that's harsh though with the injury, isn't it?

Florian Wurts is this, this point of the season.

Maybe for minutes played Wurts is up there, yeah.

And what was it, surprise of the season.

Tiago probably, yeah, the whole actually just Brentford in general, but player wise maybe Tiago, I, I think Isac, I think has been a huge disappointment even since he's come back, but realistically it's Virts because Virts has played the entire campaign.

Virts has been.

You know what it is?

Isaac has had a disappointing season.

Viertz for me has had an underwhelming season.

That's the, that's the difference.

I think Isaac, you think he's, he's Premier League experience and the injury coming in late.

It's disappointing for me cause I know he can do much better.

But Virtz is like, Did I overrate you?

That's, that's the way I'm looking at verts right now.

Did I overrate you?

Because the way I'm looking at you right now, you look like a completely different player to the player I was watching for me, you need to give him one season to adapt.

I would judge if, if one season adapt because next year is big for him.

I'm not ready to say all versus a bad player, but like.

Right next season he's probably going into the season with the most pressure of any player in the league, and he needs to deal with it because if at this point next season we are having the same conversation, then we have a problem, big problem, big problem.

So he's with the Maya disappointment and then Igor Tiago, come on, he scored 20+ goals.

I agree with what Lucas said.

Brentford in general losing what they did for him to come in and replace the goals the way he did is crazy.

3 p.m. or not, he can score at 100 p.m. for all I care, man.

He kept Brentford in the league.

Are you, are we happy?

Let us know your team of the season in the comments.

Let me ask you this, and, and you this as well too, manager of the season.

Is it Keith Andrews?

Uh, I think for like the job he's done, taking over from a manager that was there for so long, a manager that did well for Brantford and Frank, context wise, everyone was thinking that they were gonna fight relegation, get down, pushing for European football, might finish in European football.

Yeah, but I, I think Arteta will win it because he'll win the Premier League.

I.

I completely agree with you.

If you win a Premier League with Arsenal, Frank deserves it for me, but I think, no, no, not Frank.

Frank Frank Big Thomas, you know what?

Spurs, you probably have to look at Spurs too in terms of disappointments for the season, but yeah, I, I could, yeah, no, Spurs are down there.

Yeah, Collo Moi probably.

No, hey, Collomoni, I'll take him back as well in a heartbeat, but not Thiago.

No, I'd rather have Klomani.

He loves Juventus.

Oh, also with Thiago, bro.

You loves Juventus.

You love Juventus.

You know how much money they'll want before you go to Thiago.

I wouldn't, I wouldn't pay that money for him, and we can't afford it .

Yeah, and now it's time to fly to Spain, guys, because, oh, La Liga team of the season.

Let's do it.

Keeper, keeper for me is Garcia, yeah, great revelation this season.

He saved them a lot of times too.

The back line, Marcos Llorente, yeah, I think Atletico's most consistent player of the season.

Brilliant.

Then, I mean, it wasn't a great season for, for defenders.

I mean, especially you could, you could say Cubarci and Eric Garcia, but that.

I know they've had the best defensive record realistically, but I think Kubarci had maybe a little bit of a disappointing season for me.

Maybe Garcia's been better than this year.

Well, I think Garcia and Garcia, Mourinho, Villarreal.

There we go.

And had a great season.

Yeah, Villarreal have been great.

Between the suggestion I've been reading, there is a Carlos Romero hyped up for the left back position.

I haven't watched much of him this season, so I'm gonna take your word for it.

Yeah, there we go.

Easy.

Never watched him play in my life, so I trust you.

I trust him we them, OK.

Midfield Pedro, yes, yeah, he's had his injuries, his injuries, but I still go Pedri.

I would go Fermin next to him.

I think Fermin has had a, a real, yeah, I don't wanna say breakout year because he had good years before, but this felt like the year Fermin really arrived, yeah, output wise he's been ridiculous.

And then Fede Valverde, because, yeah, I don't hate Valverde.

I think he's been one of Madrid's best players this season, and he got knocked out too.

I feel bad for him, OK , you know what I mean?

Yeah, I mean he deserves to get punched.

I, I'm really sad I can't fit in Pablo Fernaro Bettis because great season for I think.

From Atletico Madrid was really good too before his injury, yeah, and then even the young, by the way, before his injury, Frankie, yeah, he was so good on the right, the best player in the league, yeah, I mean, of course, and then you, you get the, the, the goal scorers Ricky, he won't like the other one, but Mbaps is definitely in the team.

Mbappe Ferran, Mariy up front, yeah, but then on the left, he has to be Mbappe top scorer of Babs.

He has to be Mbappe.

He has to be Mbappe.

I read a stat.

The other day about the amount of non-penalty goals each has scored.

I think Ferran has scored as many as him in the last minutes.

No, and, and I mean he has improved a lot, and also he didn't ruin the chemistry of the team.

His finish has improved a lot, but the other two are the top scorers of the league, so there's nothing we can do.

One of them is the 4th choice striker.

He can't be in this team, man.

Let us know in the comments if you can find a spot for Ferran Torres instead of Kylian Matteas, as it's the last conversation to have, man, seriously.

Uh, surprise.

And disappointment.

Disappointment.

Vinny, man, I know, I just, for me, Vinny's been the biggest disappointment.

Um, I, I just look at him and I think he's a phenomenal player, but we've just seen him in moments this year.

So yeah, Vinny, disappointment.

You're gonna say Mbappe, aren't you?

No, well, yeah, actually, because I came into the season saying, let me tell you why I said this season.

I made a list on my own personal channel talking about the 10 players under the most pressure to deliver this season, and Mbappe was number 1.

Now Vinny was 2 or 3, but Mbappe was number 1.

Like I, I said, Mbappe went to this season under more pressure than anybody based on how last year went.

And for me, he's in the same situation he was a year ago, actually, probably worse.

You could argue his debut season was better than this season.

So yeah, I'm gonna go for Kylian Mbappe.

He's my disappointment.

4th choice striker at Real Madrid, by the way.

Can he be, can he be on the team of the year?

You know what I mean?

4th choice Gonzalo in translation with Albeloa.

Uh, Mbappe is my disappointment, man.

I mean, uh, for me, Atletico Madrid are a bigger disappointment than, than, than Real Madrid.

Yeah, of course.

Real, I mean.

I thought they'd do what they always did.

I mean, yeah, there's not as much expectation on Atletic though.

the sense when when you sign Solo, Julian, in what sense?

I get that, but they finished top 4, which is realistically what they aim for every season.

You should try it.

I mean, top 4 is not enough .

I know, I know.

What's a bigger disappointment, Real Madrid not winning the league or Atletico Madrid not winning the league?

Madrid, Real Madrid, it has to be Real Madrid, yeah, but plus Atletico Madrid don't fighting.

That is disappointing.

It is disappointing they weren't even close.

Like last year they actually made it interesting, even close.

No, that's true, but I think when you look at like expectation, Madrid have fallen further off the expectation of the season than Atletic did.

Plus they had a good Champions League run, so I'd probably say Madrid.

I get what you're saying.

My surprise is I would say Alberto Molero, Villarre, Yam Virgilli, Mallorca.

Great future.

I think, a new thing to do with Villareal this season is, is, is big, man.

Yeah, but I was, um, I had a lot of expectation on Molero.

It was signed from Las Palma for Bettis, Bettis making the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years in 28.

Real Betis beautiful, beautiful, beautiful.

That's, that's really big.

We want to go to Italy, guys, and have a bit of fun.

Right, OK, OK.

Goalkeeper for me.

00, come on, are you serious?

Make your case, make your case for your life.

Are you serious?

Deadly.

He's the best keeper in the league.

You can't convince me.

Has he been the best this season though?

He's been really good .

I, I'm, I'm now the guy you guys need to convince.

Who, who are you guys gonna go for in terms of what he brought to Rome area, probably, you know what, he's right because.

No, no, this is the worst convincing job.

No, no, because now, of course I went Villa, but if I analyze the, the, the points that actually Manan brought to Milan, yeah, the penalty saves, we, we go make Manna, we go.

There's nothing I can do, there's nothing I can say because I would say you wouldn't be a good politician.

No, no, I, I would say defensively .

Roma are a better team than Milan, so, so for he has more of a load to carry, yes, OK, yeah, that, that's why fair enough.

Back line, uh, right back, you know, at the start of the season I probably would have given it Salla cos in the first two months, but I'll go Paestro.

Yes, I, I agree.

We love it.

I mean.

He's good, yeah, offensively he's brilliant, um, so young .

He's, he's a good name.

Center backs, center backs, you know, like we said about La Liga, I think the center backs in Italy have been disappointed this year as well.

I mean, Bremer has been disappointed.

I, I wouldn't have Bremmer in it.

Yeah, exactly.

I really wouldn't.

I know a lot of Juventus fans would, but after this weekend, Mancini, I would go Muharemovich Mancini.

Moremovich is a good name.

I think he's been brilliant for Sassolo Young, uh.

I think in terms of his growth as well after leaving the Juventus next year and took them from Serie B to Serie A, I think he's been one of the most consistent center backs.

I think he, he has a good end of the season.

Yeah, he's had a good end, but I would, I would keep Maharaovvi and then one of the Roma boys for me personally.

Uh, if, if, OK, I, I make the call with the for Roma boys, who would you rather have Mancini?

Mancini.

OK, I'm gonna say Mancini.

Le back De Marco.

Is he the MVP for you guys this year?

For me, yes, I mean, the, the, he's your MVP.

No, no, no, do you know what it is he MVP?

Yes, it is him.

Yeah, yeah, it's him.

That's crazy though.

He's him, but the, the, the, the number of assists he brought, he broke the record in, yeah, same as Bruno.

So like you're praising Bruno, of course, for breaking the record and rightfully so.

Like you gotta look at DeMarco and say, you know, you know, honestly, all jokes aside, right, I read DeMarco a lot based on the fact how our season ended for him, where he was basically embarrassed by Yamal and in the final, he had the worst performance I think of any interplay.

To bounce back the following season and have the year he's had is a huge test of character.

Uh, Luca, we need to build, uh, midfield now like Luca has to be in there.

Yeah, Luca has to be in there because we, we were expecting a completely different Luca to arrive in seminars in Serie A and was you have to have him in dominated.

R.

I think him, Paz are two lots.

Oh, Paz, yeah, yeah.

For me, Nico Paz, Modrich, Scott McDominy.

Scott's still getting in.

Yeah, for me, yes.

Scott McTomin, I think Scott just feels because it was, it wasn't as good as last season, it feels like, yeah, but it doesn't mean, it doesn't mean he, I think Robbio was really good for me.

I'm, I'm not a huge Rabio fan, to be honest.

I've never been, but I think he was really impressive.

Yeah, it was impressive.

Allegri just knows how to get the best out of him.

I'm gonna change Robio actually.

It just slipped my mind.

I have to put Locatelli in this season.

Oh Jesus, yeah, yeah, OK.

He's had that Jesus, you agree or Jesus.

I mean, he's had such a good year.

This is his best season in his career.

So, so let, let's try to analyze the best season of Lucatelli is Juventus making 6th as a club.

Hey, come on .

But Locatelli's been one of the stand-up players.

When you talk about big moments, big performances, we look at the In3-2 loss.

Locatelli was the best player on the pitch.

Galatasaray, Locatelli was the best.

I know these are.

Losses, but no, but this is what I'm, this is what I'm saying.

I'm putting context to this, our Juventus as a club this season.

We haven't been great, I know that.

But Locatelli's been so, so good, and I know there are a lot of Juventus fans that still criticize him.

But for me, if you don't appreciate him, you don't really understand football.

You're going McTominay, you're going, uh, Locatelli.

What are the comments to say.

OK, Locatelli, McTominay, bu, let us know in the comments.

And then up front, I think it's easy, right?

Daniel Mallon is one of them.

He has to be there.

Come on.

The second half of the season, I, I, it's not, it's not gonna be.

Would you put him in there for as a striker because we're playing a 2 basically.

What we're doing 50 no, we're doing 433.

We did, we did, yeah, but you canine's on the left.

Yeah, hasn't scored that , that's why that, yeah, I know he's not scored since March, but he's still got, I think, 17 goal involvement.

He stays there.

That's what I mean with Ken.

Kenan stays there because you bring Kan the most, the best player in Syria, I've been told by, by Luca.

He's been injured in the last few months, yeah, but it's like you bring Canon because Craig Cannon brings something different to the league.

Yeah, but he's also, he's also based on this season, he deserves to be in Kennan is, is gonna.

Gonna be there then of course Lautao Martinez.

Yeah, I think Dia Mallon has to be there for me.

Probably on, I mean on the right anywhere Daniel Mullen has to be in this team.

He came into your team.

He's the 3rd top scorer and he's been a huge part of Roma finished or potentially finish top.

He's the best January signing in Serie A history, so he has to be.

Is he the best?

You, you think he's the best?

No, no, I mean, it's in, in terms of starts, of course.

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah.

Yeah, but in terms of stats, no, no, yeah, OK, OK, remember Interbank Pandev in January.

No, Barzali is the best though for what he achieved and everything he's done, of course he objectively is, but yeah, Marlon, in terms of numbers, yeah, in terms of numbers, then now Marlon on the right, then we'll do, we'll have to do something like that.

And that's it, guys, we've done it.

Are you happy?

Pitch we'll do the talking.

Are, are you?

No, no, no, no, are you happy?

er, surprise.

Surprise player this season, maybe Marlon, you know, I thought he'd be a like good player to bring in because you were having problems up front, but I didn't think he'd be that prolific, to be honest.

So yeah, Marlon, I'd say disappointment.

Gregorio, No, but you gotta put expectation to it, do you know what I mean?

Um , oh, Leo.

No, do you know, I didn't even expect much from that for the season.

I just think this felt like a last chance saloon for him of Allegri coming in.

I think, I think he's been the most disappointing for me, maybe because you watch more Seria than you than I do, and you maybe I've seen this coming, but I just think, I think Leo in general is a disappointment to me.

Like to, to be where he's at in his career right now compared to where I thought he would be at this point, maybe 3 years ago, he's a big disappointment.

Do you know what it is, bro?

I think people that watch Seria a lot, they kind of just expect, do you know what I mean, when you just accept your fight and you're.

I agree with you.

I thought the sky was the limit for Rafa.

The last few seasons, it's just like, yeah.

But you always think that kind of talent will, will come through.

OK, this coach can get the best out of him.

This, this year will be his, his return.

I, I think this is the first year I look at Leo.

I'm like, did you really think Allegri would get the most out of him?

I knew he wouldn't.

Maybe it's not about Allegri, but it's just like maybe this is the year it kind of clicks for him, you know what I mean?

Like a talent like that, you just think, oh, they're, they're, they're so close to just having a little explosion.

At this point though, I'm looking.

He needs to move so badly, otherwise I agree, I agree, uh, I tend to agree if I have to give him another name is Alvaro Morata, unfortunately.

Morata, I really expected a lot from him.

I mean, we, with Fabregas came playing for Como.

Yeah, in all fairness, Duvacaz could have been in the team of the season.

Yes, and also for the surprise.

Yes, Duvicas had a, had a great season.

I'm trying to think of anyone else who was a disappointment.

Disappointment, man.

I got, I got, I gotta look at David and Apanda.

I was just about to say that for those guys coming with a reputation they did respectively.

David scored what, 20+ goals for X amount of seasons in a row in France, barely scored.

I don't even know what he's on this season.

Aenda scored one league goal.

Wow, yeah, I look at those and I think maybe then.

Cambiao, Andre, yeah, Andrea had a big fall off, yeah, usually in general, man.

Yeah, yeah, no, I'd agree if we finish outside top 4, like huge disappointment, yeah, especially with the way Spalletti came in, it looked like there was a bit of like a revival.

Yeah, it's us for sure.

Guys, uh, let us know your thoughts in the comments, as always, thanks to the Interistalia today, thanks to Luca, we'll be back and see you soon.