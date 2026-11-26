Viktor Gyökeres admitted Arsenal are trying to block out the noise surrounding Manchester City’s financial charges, and warned against underestimating Enzo Maresca’s out of form side on the pitch.

City have launched a formal appeal after being found guilty of the vast majority of the 115 charges of financial misconduct brought against them, with potential sanctions including a massive points deduction and even expulsion from the Premier League.

While the final verdict is deliberated, City remain in the race for the Premier League title. A mixed start to the season has Maresca’s side sitting six points behind leaders Arsenal, but that gap could be cut to just three in Sunday’s heavyweight clash between the two sides.

Asked whether the uncertainty has had any impact on Arsenal in the build-up to the game, Gyökeres insisted: “No. It is what it is.

“We are focused on the game on Sunday. We can’t control that. It has nothing to do with us. So, we don’t put any energy into that.”

Gyökeres Not Fooled by Man City Slump

Man City are far from their best right now. | Dave Howarth - CameraSport/Getty Images

Arsenal head into the game as heavy favorites. Alongside their status as reigning champions, the Gunners are unbeaten in five matches and have lost just twice all season.

City, by contrast, appear to have unraveled in the wake of the guilty verdict against the club. Maresca’s side have won just two of their last seven games in all competitions, leaving star striker Erling Haaland to admit in a downbeat postmatch interview that he’s “questioning everything.”

Arsenal will hope for another victory on home turf, but Gyökeres warned supporters not to read too much into City’s recent struggles.

“They still have a very good squad and very good players,” the Swede stressed. “Sometimes, you may have a period where you don’t get the results all the time, which is normal for any club.

“It is going to be a difficult game on Sunday. But it is always fun with big games. It is going to be good.”

Victory over City would see Arsenal climb nine points ahead, while Maresca’s side could drop down to fourth if results elsewhere go against them. Whether or not Gyökeres stays in the side remains to be seen, but he did his cause no harm in midweek by scoring a fantastic goal in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund, having had a watching brief for most of the season with Kai Havertz preferred up front.