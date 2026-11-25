Manchester City fans are on alert after a frustrated Erling Haaland admitted he is “questioning everything” as the club’s poor run of form continues.

The Norwegian striker failed to find the net as City drew 2–2 at home with Napoli on Matchday 5 of the Champions League on Tuesday evening—the club’s third straight game without a win.

After a flying start to the season, City have lost four and drawn two of the 11 matches played since the Premier League announced its sport-rocking guilty verdict against the club relating to financial rule breaches between 2009 and 2018.

Enzo Maresca’s side fell behind to Napoli in the second half at the Etihad Stadium with former Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund opening the scoring. Ayyoub Bouaddi tied the score, only for Napoli to take the lead again through winger Noa Lang.

Rayan Cherki salvaged a draw with his late equalizer, but the result means City are likely to drop out of the Champions League’s top eight after Wednesday’s matches are played. Rather than a late point won, Tuesday will be viewed as yet another performance where City have been unable to control the match and cut out individual errors.

‘Not Good Enough’—Haaland Frustrated at City’s Slide

Erling Haaland cut a frustrated figure on Tuesday. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

“We tried to push but we couldn’t. It’s not good enough,” Haaland, who captained City on the night, admitted to TNT Sports after the final whistle.

“We let them in too easily and were unable to control or attack the game as we want. Football can be so difficult and easy. When you win games everything is easy and you know exactly what to do, when you don’t win you start to question everything. The perfect thing would be to don’t think, but it’s difficult in these moments.

“We have so much quality. It’s about getting that quality out of every single player. We have to regroup to stay positive and bring the energy on the pitch.

“We go to the champions [Arsenal] next. The most difficult game of the season. We need a top, top performance.”

Though Haaland’s comments were—at least on the surface—about the performances on the pitch, his despondent manner and body language during the postgame interviews are sure to raise the threat level to DEFCON 4 among jittery City fans, given the wider existential crisis around the club.

City are currently appealing the guilty verdict leveled at them by the Premier League and an outcome of the latest hearing is not expected until the new year. Should City lose the appeal, the potential sanctions could include a massive points deduction that forces relegation.

The prospect of such a severe punishment has cast concerns over the future of City’s star players, while there have been suggestions that the distraction of the case has impacted performance levels this season.

Where Could Haaland Even Go?

Haaland has publicly reaffirmed his commitment to City. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Haaland signed a nine-and-a-half-year contract extension in late 2024, while his deal reportedly includes no relegation break clause.

Speaking to Norwegian broadcaster TV2 during the November international break, the two-time Premier League winner stressed his “focus” was on playing matters.

“So this is a question I struggle to answer because it’s a legal battle,” he said. “It’s a case between the Premier League and Manchester City that a panel will deal with. Am I supposed to answer that? I’m not really sure.

“I assume the answers will come … I don’t know when. I haven’t read much about it. To be completely honest, I’m focused on trying to perform for Manchester City.”

Should the most extreme scenario come to pass, with City expelled from the Premier League, it is hard to imagine Haaland (or any of the club’s biggest names) hanging around for at least a season of soccer outside English soccer’s top tier, regardless of contractual commitments.

Some reports have suggested that Real Madrid—a club that never says no to another galáctico—are keeping tabs on Haaland ahead of the final verdict. However, genuine landing spots for the 26-year-old superstar are hard to find.

Few clubs in world soccer can match his salary—reportedly over £500,000 ($650,000) each week. Barcelona, who have converted Raphinha into a center forward to great success this season, could be another option, as might European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich would appear a less likely option given Harry Kane’s recent contract extension. A move to a Premier League rival may also be off the cards.