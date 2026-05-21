A new dawn is coming at Real Madrid that puts the ever-charismatic and divisive José Mourinho in the same dressing room as superstar winger Vinicius Junior, and the whole world is waiting to see if the two mesh or spectacularly combust.

Los Blancos’ wretched trophyless campaign makes a new face on the touchline an absolute necessity this summer, but little expected the return of the “Special One.” On paper, Mourinho is not exactly the ideal fit for a club on the brink of implosion, with egos and warring viewpoints tearing apart a squad that two years ago won La Liga and the Champions League.

Yet club president Florentino Pérez reportedly sees the Portuguese icon as the right manager to get Real Madrid back to championship-winning ways, even if he comes with fiery press conferences, headline-making decisions and unpopular tactics.

Any hope of success will rely on Mourinho gelling with the stars in white, including Vinicius Jr, who had a public falling out with former boss Xabi Alonso that marred the first half of 2025–26. But the two come with a concerning past and different on-pitch priorities that could tank the project before it even truly begins.

Mourinho Clashes With Vinicius Jr Over Alleged Racism

Vinicius Jr (left) was not supported by José Mourinho when he reported racist abuse. | Octavio Passos/UEFA/Getty Images

Even without any recent controversy, the two big personalities would threaten to butt heads when working together week in and week out at the Bernabéu. But potentially making the matter worse is how Mourinho reacted when Vinicius Jr accused Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni of racism in the first leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs.

Vinicius Jr alleged Prestianni said a racist slur after the Real Madrid star scored the game’s only goal in Lisbon, a claim backed up by teammates Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni. The Argentine, who covered his mouth with his shirt to deliver the comment, insists he said a homophobic slur instead, which ultimately earned him a six-match ban from UEFA and FIFA.

In the aftermath, Mourinho insinuated Vinicius Jr incited the abuse for his celebration. “I told [Vinicius], when you score a goal like that, you just celebrate and walk back,” the manager said. “When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person in the history of this club [Eusébio] was black. This club, the last thing that it is, is racist.”

Mourinho received widespread criticism for his statements, but he never truly walked them back or apologized. Now, just three months later, he is expected to become Vinicius Jr’s manager.

Vinicius Jr Comes With Anti-Mourinho Practices

Vinicius Jr does not fit the profile of player José Mourinho typically likes. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Should Mourinho and Vinicius Jr get past that incident, there is still the obvious glaring issue: the No. 7 is not the manager’s ideal player profile. The Portuguese boss values hardworking wingers, who pitch in defensively and play within a well-disciplined system.

Vinicius Jr is largely the opposite. The forward typically does not press or track back, and is reluctant to get involved without the ball at his feet. He also is flamboyant and outspoken, never one to shy away from taunting opponents or rival crowds after a few silky moves.

The two-time Champions League winner is not afraid to publicly or privately clash with a manager as well, and Mourinho has proven time and time again that he will not tolerate even the smallest of mutinies. And Vinicius Jr has proven he does not want to be coached by certain voices.

To put it simply, Federico Valverde boasts the profile and personality Mourinho loves—and the Uruguayan couldn’t be more different from Vinicius Jr.

How Vinicius Jr and Mourinho Can Thrive Together

José Mourinho is bringing some changes to Real Madrid. | Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Despite the warning signs, there is a reality in which Vinicius Jr and Mourinho can work together and find success at Real Madrid. It’s already a good sign that the superstar winger does not see Mourinho’s potential arrival as a problem, per The Athletic.

Vinicius Jr also fits into Mourinho’s favored 4-2-3-1, or even a 4-3-3. Plus, he comes alive in transition, often leading the team’s counterattacks with his speed, elite dribbling and playmaking.

The big test truly will come down to whether Vinicius Jr buys in to Mourinho’s project. If he is willing to put in the extra work, like he did under Carlo Ancelotti, then he will eventually earn his new manager’s respect.

Mourinho also has to arrive with an open mind and learn how to manage his new superstar. It has been years and years since the “Special One” worked with a player as big and talented as Vinicius Jr, and he must be careful to avoid past mistakes that saw him fall out with Iker Casillas, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo in his first stint in Madrid.

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