Vinicius Junior Puts the Pressure on Lamine Yamal With Wild World Cup Claim

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior took a break from his heated rivalry with Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal to throw praise the teenager’s way, claiming the Spaniard “could win the World Cup single-handedly.”

The two players have been at the center of tense Clásico confrontations over the last few years, re-igniting the pure hatred between Real Madrid and Barcelona that somewhat simmered—on the pitch, at least—since the likes of Sergio Ramos, Gerard Piqué, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi all moved on from La Liga.

Even though there’s no love lost between Vinicius Jr and Yamal, the former still paid his respects to the sensational Barcelona star.

“Spain has Lamine Yamal, who is one of the best players in the world,” the Brazilian said on Caze TV. “He does incredible things on the field. He’s a player who can win the World Cup single-handedly. He’s one of those players you’d pay to see play.

“Talking about Barcelona players is always complicated because then the fans start talking, but we have to appreciate the players we have on the field.”

La Roja are indeed one of the favorites to win this summer’s showpiece event, partially because of Yamal, who is slated to miss the team’s opener against Cape Verde as he recovers from a hamstring injury. The 18-year-old will make his World Cup debut just two years after he played an instrumental role in helping Spain win Euro 2024.

Vinicius Jr Under Pressure to Lead Brazil Back to World Cup Glory

Vinicius Junior needs to hit the ground running this summer. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Unlike Yamal, Vinicius Jr has yet to truly prove himself for his national team. In 47 appearances for the Seleção, the winger has only found the back of the net eight times.

The underwhelming production pales in comparison to his output at Real Madrid. Vinicius Jr has tallied 128 goals since he made the move to the Spanish capital in 2018, helping the team win two Champions League titles, among other silverware, along the way.

Yet when he puts on a yellow shirt, the 25-year-old struggles to translate his club form to the national team, a worrying trend for the five-time World Cup winners ahead of this summer’s tournament. Now under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, the Seleção are expected to make a deep run in the United States, Canada and Mexico to bring some glory back to Brazil after recent failures on the world stage.

But that will only be possible if Vinicius Jr finally shows up in a major way, like Yamal has done for Spain. With plenty of injuries limiting Ancelotti’s attacking options, there is no room for the Real Madrid star to have another tournament to forget.

Could Vinicius Jr and Yamal Face Off at the 2026 World Cup?

There is no love lost between Vinicius Jr (left) and Lamine Yamal (right). | Oscar Del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images

Both Brazil and Spain are expected to win their respective groups at the 2026 World Cup. Spain is in Group H with Uruguay, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia. Brazil, meanwhile, sits alongside Morocco, Scotland and Haiti in Group C.

Should they indeed top their groups, then the two nations would fall on opposite sides of the bracket and not meet until a potential final. Ancelotti’s men would have to likely get past England in the quarterfinals and then Argentina in the semifinals to punch their tickets to MetLife Stadium.

La Roja would likely have to play Belgium in the quarterfinals before a showdown with France looms large in the semifinals ... if all goes to plan that is.

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