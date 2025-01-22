Vinicius Junior Reacts to Scoring His 100th Goal for Real Madrid
Vinícius Júnior's brace against RB Salzburg put him alongside elite company in Real Madrid's history books.
Vinícius Júnior continues to live up to the legacy of the number seven on the back of his shirt. At just 24 years old, the Brazilian bagged his 100th goal for Real Madrid. The Santiago Bernabéu showered the superstar winger with applause after he gave Los Blancos the 4–0 lead over Salzburg in a must-win Champions League fixture.
The Brazil international commemorated the moment with a special celebration. Like Cristiano Ronaldo did when he hit the century mark, Vinícius Júnior held up 100 with his hands before enjoying the moment with his teammates.
Check out the special moment below.
Vinícius Júnior is now the 23rd player to score 100 goals for Real Madrid. He follows in the footsteps of club legends like Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Raúl, Alfredo Di Stéfano and more.
The Brazilian even went on to find the back of the net for a second time against Salzburg, beginning the long road to 200 goals. He only needs one more goal in a white shirt to surpass Sergio Ramos and enter the top 20 goalscorers in club history.
After the match, Vinícius Júnior told journalists he is living "his dream" playing for Real Madrid. The 24-year-old already has two Champions League trophies with Los Blancos, as well as three La Liga titles, and is hoping to help his team find more success this season.
He leads the team with seven Champions League goals in Real Madrid's early European title defense. Across all competitions, Vinícius Júnior is up to 17 goals, trailing only Kylian Mbappé.
Vinícius Júnior capped off his achievement with the following post on Instagram:
"100 goals with my dream club! I came as a child and being able to enter the history of this club makes me the happiest person in the world. Thanks to all my teammates for helping me reach this number," Vinícius Júnior wrote.