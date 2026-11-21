Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk has insisted he does not know whether he will remain with the club beyond this season, confessing he could be gearing up for a hugely emotional exit from Anfield.

Van Dijk, now 35 years old, was made to wait until April 2025 for a decision on his last contract, inking a two-year extension that is due to run out at the end of the current campaign. He remains an elite defender, but is the Reds’ highest earner and will turn 36 in July next year.

No decision on his next move has been made, either by Liverpool or Van Dijk himself, and the Dutchman revealed to Sky Sports News that anything could happen between now and the end of the season.

“The main thing for me is that I feel good and I’m looking after myself and I still have many more years in my opinion,” he said. “Whatever’s going to happen after this season, we’ll see.

“At this moment of time, if anyone says that or put out that they know what I’m going to do next season, it’s untrue because at this moment of time, speaking to you, I’ve got no idea either.

“But I’m relaxed with it because if you know me, I only focus on what I can control and that’s at the moment the Manchester United game. Then we’ll focus to the Champions League and whatever happens in the new year coming, we’ll see then.

"But it’s been an incredible journey, almost 10 years this summer and it’s been a big part of my life and I’ll forever be grateful for anything that happened over those years.

“If it’s getting extended, we’ll see then. If not, then I’m going to say goodbyes in the summer."

Predicting an emotional exit when the time eventually comes, Van Dijk added: “Well, yeah, probably for me the most and the family because it’s been an incredible time.

“But I don’t look too far in the future and that’s been, in my opinion, also a little bit of a success. I won’t change it now either.

“Whatever happens, happens. Let’s see.”

Should Liverpool Extend Van Dijk’s Contract?

Liverpool have a huge decision to make. | Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu/Getty Images

For several years now, Liverpool have been bracing themselves for Van Dijk’s eventual departure. He’ll be 36 years old when he starts next season and the brutal reality is that time waits for nobody. Van Dijk is in the twilight of his career and Liverpool need to be prepared for life without him.

The arrival of Jérémy Jacquet, 21, was a step in the right direction for Liverpool, but the departure of Ibrahima Konaté on a free transfer last summer leaves the Reds needing another cornerstone for the future. There are high hopes for 19-year-old Giovanni Leoni, but after so long on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, Liverpool are aware patience will be needed with the young Italian.

With questions over the identity of Jacquet’s long-term partner, Liverpool could do a lot worse than keep their faith in Van Dijk. As he points out, he remains at the top of his game and is yet to show the sort of physical decline that would threaten a future at the highest level.

On the other side of the argument, retaining Van Dijk could require an enormous salary—he is reported to earn up to £400,000 ($525,000) per week at Anfield—and keeping him around will only delay the inevitable.

Liverpool officials may well be searching the market for a younger successor, but if they cannot find one, keeping Van Dijk around for another year is hardly a tough pill to swallow.