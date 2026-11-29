Enzo Maresca said that Manchester City are already “waiting for the apology” from the Premier League following Sunday’s 2–2 draw against Arsenal.

Victory for City could have cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table to just three. Instead, it holds steady at six and leaves the defending champions in a very strong position.

A wasteful Arsenal created a higher number of better chances over the course of the match at the Emirates Stadium. But City were left feeling aggrieved by several refereeing calls, most notably when a VAR review didn’t recommend a stoppage-time penalty in their favor.

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres blocked Joško Gvardiol’s header at goal with his outstretched arms. The VAR official told the on-field referee that the ball struck the left arm that was “tucked in.” BBC Sport referee analyst Darren Cann gave an alternate view, quoting the latter of the law, interpreting that Gyökeres made his body “unnaturally bigger” whether the arm was tucked or not. “I think that the VAR should have recommended an on-field review for handball offense.”

Mikel Arteta admitted he was “super worried” because a penalty in that moment would have left Arsenal with no time to fight back. He hadn’t watched the incident back when questioned by reporters, stating, “I hope the referee has made the right decision.”

#ARSMCI – 90+6’



The referee’s call of no penalty to Manchester City for a potential handball offence by Gyökeres was checked and confirmed by VAR.



REF: “It may hit a hand - I don't think it's deliberate”.



VAR: “It’s the left hand, left hand, tucked in”. — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) November 29, 2026

A penalty for Manchester City in that instance would have given Erling Haaland the chance to win the match for his team. But Maresca was already unhappy at that stage, having seen Jurriën Timber go unpunished for a potential hair pull on Jérémy Doku.

The officials took no action due to the lack of a conclusive camera angle in a stadium packed full of cameras. If proven, it would have been a yellow-card offense following a change to the rule made during the summer. Bruno Guimarães, already on a yellow card, also tugged Doku’s hair and similarly got away with it. City later wanted a foul called when Gabriel made contact with a jumping Gianluigi Donnarumma as Timber scored Arsenal’s 83rd-minute equalizer. The VAR official quickly cleared a potential foul and focused more on a potential handball from Timber—which it wasn’t.

Man City Hoping for ‘More Luck’ With Referee Decisions

Man City had more complaints than just the penalty not awarded. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“For me the most important thing is how we compete and how we play, this is one thing. The other thing is that in the last three or four Premier League games, we have been unlucky with the decisions,” Maresca told Sky Sports soon after the final whistle. “Tonight, the red card with Doku and the handball at the end. It’s unlucky. It’s the last four or five games.”

The Italian expressed hope that City will be “more lucky” with referees in future.

Maresca tried to avoid talking about it further, suggesting, “It’s better to think it's bad luck and to move on.” But he was drawn back by a question asking if Donnarumma could have done a better job, instead of crumpling when he felt the touch from Gabriel on his neck.

“You can always be better, but the elbow, I think it’s from Gabriel, is behind the neck. We need to understand if they can touch the keeper or not touch the keeper,” Maresca replied. “It’s complicated. And then for sure we can always do better. Today, it’s better if we think about the performance and don’t talk about the referee. Tonight, to speak about the referee is very easy.”

The City boss then referenced the apology that Manchester United received from Pro Ref, the body that oversee match officials in England, after September’s Manchester derby. On that occasion, Erling Haaland’s winning goal was incorrectly allowed to stand. More recently, United won an appeal for Leny Yoro’s wrongful dismissal in the defeat to Liverpool.

"We need to wait for the apology,” Maresca said. “If you remember the Man United game, [Pro Ref] apologize. We are going to wait if they apologize with us.”

VAR Accused of Cowardice in Big Moment

The entire match hinged on this moment. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Sky Sports analyst Gary Neville claimed the decision was “too big” for on-duty VAR official Darren England to make, firmly disagreeing with the stance taken.

“It’s been a great game but the words from the VAR official ‘the arms are in a natural position’ is not right. He’s looked at it, he just wanted the draw. It was too big for him,” Neville complained.

The retired defender had earlier stated, “[Gyökeres’s arms] are not in a natural position. It is a shocker of a decision. Watch Gyökeres’s hands. It’s a definite penalty.

“You know what you’ve got to do [VAR]. I know it’s controversial, I know it’s big, but your job is to give these because that stops a certain goal.

“[Gyökeres’s] arms are like a goalkeeper. His arms are there to block it. Why are his arms up there? [The VAR is] talking himself out of it the more he looks at it.”

Man City Issue Official Club Statement on Refereeing Decisions

The club then released an official statement after the match, writing: “Manchester City are very disappointed in a number of decisions made by the officials during today’s match against Arsenal.

“The club will be writing formally to Pro Ref on Monday to request a full explanation of the key decisions in the game, including both the on-field decision-making processes and the application of VAR.

”We expect a detailed response, and we will continue to represent and defend the interests of the Club, our players and our supporters.”