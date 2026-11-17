The 2026–27 UEFA Nations League group phase draws to a close on Tuesday, and Portugal is aiming to secure its place in next March’s quarterfinals as group winners by getting a positive result against Wales.

Portuguese soccer was rocked by Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement at the start of the month, even if Jorge Jesus’s side had grown used to operating without its greatest ever goalscorer at the beginning of the new manager’s reign.

The Iberians had started its Nations League campaign with four successive victories, qualifying for the quarterfinals as a result, but it missed out on the chance to win the group on Matchday 5, instead succumbing to its heaviest home defeat in over 100 years against Denmark at the weekend.

Portugal was put to the sword by its Scandinavian visitors in Braga, falling 4–0 behind in a home match for the first time since 1983. A late consolation failed to add any gloss to the scoreline, and Denmark, should it beat Norway on Matchday 6, could now usurp Jesus’s side if Wales escape its slump in Cardiff.

Craig Bellamy’s team is destined for the relegation/promotion playoffs, having amassed three points from its five games this campaign. Only the two worst-performing bottom-placed League A teams will be automatically relegated to League B.

Wales vs. Portugal Score Prediction

Portugal Recover from Historic Defeat

Portugal needs a point to secure top spot in Group A4. | Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

It’s certainly a delicate moment for Portugal, who were perhaps too busy celebrating Ronaldo’s remarkable international career in Braga at the weekend to perform. Denmark had its way with Jesus’s side, who simply didn’t turn up.

The stunning defeat absolutely cannot be attributed to Ronaldo’s absence, given how well the Iberians have performed throughout this Nations League campaign while the 41-year-old was speaking of betrayal. A point in Cardiff would be enough for the visitors to confirm top spot, and they’re facing a Wales team keen to put 2026 behind them.

The Dragons have lost four of their five Nations League encounters, with their sole victory arriving against a 10-man Norway at the start of October.

Head-to-head record : Portugal and Wales meet for just the seventh time on Tuesday, with Wales last tasting victory against the Iberians in 1951. Portugal has won all three meetings this century without conceding, including a 1–0 victory in the reverse fixture on Matchday 1.

: Portugal and Wales meet for just the seventh time on Tuesday, with Wales last tasting victory against the Iberians in 1951. Portugal has won all three meetings this century without conceding, including a 1–0 victory in the reverse fixture on Matchday 1. Wales‘s poor form: Wales has lost five of its previous six games, as many defeats as it’d suffered in its previous 29 outings. The Dragons ultimately suffer against top-tier opposition.

Prediction: Wales 0–2 Portugal

Wales Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal

FotMob

Wales is set to have a couple of notable absentees for Portugal’s visit, including the suspended Ethan Ampadu. In his place, Bellamy is likely to select Bolton Wanderers midfielder Josh Sheehan.

Neco Williams has been ruled out of Tuesday’s encounter after picking up a knock in the defeat to Norway, but Bellamy does have Connor Roberts to call on in reserve.

There could be a slight reshuffle in attack, with David Brooks potentially playing his way into the starting lineup after scoring off the bench last time out.

Wales predicted lineup vs. Portugal (4-4-2): Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Dasilva; Wilson, Sheehan, Cullen, Johnson; Brooks, Koumas.

Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Wales

FotMob

A Ronaldo-less Portugal has received a triple blow ahead of its trip to the Welsh capital, with Bernardo Silva, João Palhinha and Ruben Dias exiting the camp. The three players will not feature on Tuesday.

Dias and Palhinha are serving one-game suspensions, while Silva has been deemed unfit after appearing as a second-half substitute in the defeat to Denmark and scoring a late consolation.

Nuno Mendes wasn’t called up by Jesus this month due to injury, but there is positive news regarding João Cancelo, who is available for Tuesday’s match after serving a one-game ban.

Gonçalo Ramos led Portugal’s line in a post-Ronaldo landscape last time out, and has been regarded as the great No. 7’s successor. However, Jesus could give Borussia Dortmund’s Fábio Silva a run out, with the striker restoring his reputation in Germany after a woeful spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Silva hasn’t featured for the national team since 2024.

Portugal predicted lineup vs. Wales (4-2-3-1): D. Costa; A. Costa, A. Silva, Veiga, Cancelo; J. Neves, Vitinha; Forbs, Fernandes, Félix, F. Silva.

What Time Does Wales vs. Portugal Kick Off?

Location : Cardiff, Wales

: Cardiff, Wales Stadium : Cardiff City Stadium

: Cardiff City Stadium Date : Tuesday, Nov. 17

: Tuesday, Nov. 17 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Sven Jablonski (GER)

: Sven Jablonski (GER) VAR: Bastian Danert (GER)

How to Watch Wales vs. Portugal on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster United States fuboTV, ViX, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Wales, S4C