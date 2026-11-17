For Wayne Rooney, the “height” of a career which saw him become England captain and Manchester United’s record goalscorer coincided with “the lowest point” of his life off the pitch, as alcohol binges led him to “contemplate suicide” and seek professional help.

Rooney has spent the majority of life as a public figure. The prodigious forward made his Premier League debut for Everton at 16, two years before starring for England at the 2004 European Championship which convinced Manchester United to make him the most expensive teenager in the world.

As the selfless yet still prolific figurehead for the biggest club in the country, if not the world, Rooney stacked up goals and accolades across the subsequent years. In November 2009, a matter of months after United won their third consecutive Premier League title, Rooney and his wife Coleen welcomed their first son, Kai, into the family.

“I look back, I was probably at the height of my career, I’ve just had a young son, I’ve just been married,” Rooney reflected to Gabby Logan on her podcast, Life at the Midpoint.

“It should be the happiest point in my life and it wasn’t. It was probably the lowest point because of the selfish acts I was taking.”

Rooney put these experiences down to his alcohol consumption. “When I was drinking, I would lock myself in my house for two days and just drink,” he revealed. “This is probably in my best part of my career playing wise.

“I can look back and say I was selfish, but I knew I was going through something which I was really struggling to deal with. Then I didn’t want Kai seeing me like that, so that’s why I’d hide away as well.

“I got to a place where you’re contemplating suicide. You just didn’t want to be around anyone. I didn’t want to see people in the streets. I didn’t want to go into shops. I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else [I] really struggled with it.”

Rooney: You Don’t Want to Show Weakness

Wayne Rooney became a father aged 24. | John Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

Rooney has not previously discussed his mental health in these details. The retired international admitted to “speaking to a therapist to try and figure out what was up with me” at the time, while explaining that external perception played a significant role in his thought process.

“You don’t want to show any weakness, so you try to mask it,” he outlined. “Even though I knew the position I was in, it was difficult to actually admit that I was in that position because I felt like you feel less of a man if you like for doing that.”

Not for the first time, Rooney had no shortage of praise his wife, Coleen, who he met as a teenager in Liverpool two decades ago. “Coleen helped me massively,” he said. “She could have walked away, it was that bad, but she stuck by me and helped me get through it.”

Before appearing on the U.K. reality TV show I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! in November, Rooney revealed that he stopped drinking alcohol six months earlier. “Coleen is happy because from a point of view of our marriage we are in a much better place and a much happier place, so that obviously makes a difference,” he told the Daily Mail.

“She has said I look better, but from a mental point of view I am in a much better place as well. I think I am in a really good place, a really happy place.”