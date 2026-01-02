‘We Need’—Hansi Flick Makes Desperate Barcelona Transfer Plea
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick revealed he would like to bring in a defensive reinforcement in January, but the German is also acutely aware of the difficulties the club might encounter.
Although Barcelona haven’t lost a single domestic match since late October, the depth of the team’s backline has become a concern in recent weeks. Ahead of the Barça’s 2026 season debut in the Catalan derby, Flick didn’t shy away from outlining the club’s priorities during the January transfer window.
“I think we are not ready at the moment,” Flick bluntly admitted. “But I think when you see the last line, the last position with the fullbacks and the center backs, I think maybe we need one more player.
“But at the end we have to discuss it and it’s not easy in the winter market to get a player on this level. So we have to see, we have to see.
“I have the confidence, I believe that we are able to do something, but it has to make sense to do this transfer.”
Andreas Christensen partially tore his ACL in mid-December, leaving Barcelona with just two natural center backs heading into their final game of the year. The club’s dicey economic situation forces them to navigate the transfer market handcuffed, but they’ll continue to assess potential opportunities that may arise.
Hansi Flick: Ronald Araujo’s Return to the Pitch is “Up To Him”
The good news for Barcelona is Ronald Araújo returned to the fold after missing over a month of action. The club previously granted him a leave of absence to deal with personal matters in the aftermath of his red card vs. Chelsea. The Uruguayan center back participated in training sessions this week, but Flick wants to make sure he’s fully ready before he returns to game action.
“It’s really up to him [Araújo]” Flick said regarding the Uruguayan’s potential return to the pitch. “He’s good now, physically maybe not 100%, but he’s good, in a good way.
“He has to decide how fast he goes, so for me it’s clear. But he came back and he explained it also to the team and what I can see and feel is that the support [from his] teammates is fantastic.
“So, he’s back and he’s also very important for us. He’ll get his time he needs and this is what we can do but he’s in a really good way. ”
It can’t be overstated how important Araújo’s return is for Barcelona following Christensen’s injury. Although his recent struggles are well-documented, Araújo remains a crucial leader in Barcelona’s dressing room and if he can return to form, he could play a significant role in the second half of the season.