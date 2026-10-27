Weekly MLS Winners and Losers: Matt Turner Makes Strong USMNT Case

Welcome to a new feature from Sports Illustrated that analyzes the biggest winners and losers from the week’s Major League Soccer action as the 2026 playoffs grow increasingly close.

With the league’s Nov. 7th Decision Day looming, the weekend’s play was bound to feature plenty of tight finishes and upset wins. It did not disappoint.

The Colorado Rapids narrowly clung above the playoff line with a win against Western Conference leaders Vancouver Whitecaps. Meanwhile, Austin FC stormed to a late comeback win at Sporting Kansas City, and San Diego FC and New York City FC equalized in the dying seconds against the Seattle Sounders and Orlando City, respectively.

Nashville SC secured their maiden Supporters’ Shield with a comprehensive 2–0 win against CF Montréal. The youthful New York Red Bulls put an end to Inter Miami's three-game winning streak, halting Lionel Messi and Co. in their tracks. And as usual, El Tráfico lived up to the billing with a pulsating 2–2 draw.

Across North America, there were several players who came up clutch for their teams, delivering vital goals, incisive passes, game-saving tackles and world-class saves. There were also quite a few who failed to get the job done, leaving fans wanting more out of their underwhelming individual displays.

Here are the week’s biggest winners and losers.

Winners

Dylan Chambost

Assisting all around 🤩⚽



Dylan Chambost became the sixth player in Crew history to deliver three assists in a match yesterday 🌟 pic.twitter.com/wdYPevGaSe — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) October 25, 2026

After suffering a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to St. Louis CITY in the U.S. Open Cup final last week, Columbus Crew needed to bounce back. They did just that, prevailing 4–2 against Toronto FC in a pivotal match between two teams on the fringes of the playoff positions.

Columbus raced to an early start with goals from Gonzalo Tapia and Malte Amundsen, the latter heading home Dylan Chambost’s corner kick. It was more of the same after the restart, with Chambost playing a corner short before whipping in a delightful delivery for Amundsen to tap in.

The French midfielder put the game to bed after unselfishly teeing up substitute Brooks Lennon's goal, matching his assist tally for the season in just 90 minutes. Chambost became just the sixth player in club history to deliver three assists in a single match. While Toronto attempted a late comeback after the expulsion of Sekou Bangoura, it was too little, too late as Columbus made it six wins from eight.

Petar Musa

With two goals in tonight’s victory, @FCDallas' Petar Musa reached 56 goals across his first three @MLS seasons, tying Raúl Díaz Arce (1996-98) for the third-most goals by a player in his first three seasons in league history. pic.twitter.com/clWHsMkJLj — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) October 25, 2026

Lionel Messi has won nine Golden Boots across his time in La Liga and MLS, second only to Josef Bican in soccer history; however, if he is to claim the coveted No. 10 this year, he will have to overcome some serious competition from FC Dallas’ Petar Musa, whose career-best 22 goals this season are inching close to Messi’s 25.

After bagging a last-second equalizer at rivals Houston Dynamo last week, Musa continued his goal-scoring heroics. Musa broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute against the San Jose Earthquakes, patiently waiting at the edge of the box for a cutback before deftly firing into the right corner. He then doubled the game’s scoring from the penalty spot five minutes later, before teammate Santiago Moreno added a third unanswered.

Six years after becoming the Czech First League’s youngest-ever top scorer, Musa finds himself in another heated Golden Boot race. The Croatian striker has already obliterated Dallas’ single-season record for goals, but now, can he pip Messi to the Golden Boot?

Matt Turner

Until the final whistle. 😤



Matt Turner's massive save in the 16th minute of stoppage time is your @MichelobULTRA Superior Moment of the Match. pic.twitter.com/BpaoZFr1Wz — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) October 25, 2026

He may have lost his starting spot to Matt Freese and is now facing competition from young guns like Diego Kochen, Chris Brady, and Brian Schwake. But even at 32 years old, Matt Turner is showing that he’s still got plenty of fuel left in the tank and is capable of reclaiming his position as the U.S. men’s national team’s top shot-stopper.

Not called up to USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino's roster last month, Turner suffered a second-straight 3–0 defeat with the New England Revolution immediately after the international break. However, he has since responded in style with heroic displays against FC Cincinnati, Chicago Fire and Philadelphia Union, making 13 saves during that run.

For the third straight match, New England Revolution secured victory despite conceding more expected goals. He was at his brilliant best in the City of Brotherly Love, tipping over a ferocious shot from Agustin Anello and ensuring that Philadelphia’s unbeaten streak was snapped after 15 matches.

Losers

Tomáš Ostrák

Final in Utah. pic.twitter.com/rA4NTvuKuE — X - St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) October 25, 2026

After going 19 consecutive league matches without defeat, St. Louis CITY have now lost in their last two regular season fixtures. It was always going to be a difficult turnaround for CITY after a grueling U.S. Open Cup final midweek, but Tomas Ostrák made it even tougher.

The Czech midfielder was given a rare start, and it was likely his last for the club. Two minutes after Santiago Solans put Real Salt Lake ahead in the first half, Ostrák received his second yellow after needlessly hip-checking Luc de Fougerolles after he had already released the ball.

For a squad already stretched thin after a run of five matches in 14 days, it was far from ideal to play down a man for 50+ minutes. St. Louis suffered a 3–0 defeat to the mediocre Utah side, and they'll be looking to bounce back at the weekend against Portland Timbers.

Lucas Hoyos

High press pays off! 😤



Anzor Mekvabishvili, the Georgian international, scores in Georgia to give @ChicagoFire the lead! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4RDU87ACI0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 25, 2026

Atlanta United find themselves all but guaranteed to miss out on the playoffs for the second-straight season, and one man who hasn’t quite covered himself in glory is goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos. Atlanta looked set for their first home win in two months after taking an early lead against the Chicago Fire, only for Anton Salétros to beat Hoyos at the near post with a well-struck effort in the 32nd minute.

While Hoyos got off the hook for the first goal, there was no hiding from the next two in the second half. Despite having three Chicago Fire players in and around the box, he opted to play it short only for Anzor Mekvabishvili to intercept it and coolly slot home the go-ahead goal. Hoyos later picked up a back pass, enabling Chicago an indirect free kick from inside the 6-yard box, which Philip Zinckernagel duly smashed home. The Fire left Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 3–2 win.

Hoyos means “holes” in Spanish, and it’s safe to say that there are quite a few in his game. The 37-year-old has struggled to convince in his first campaign outside of Argentina, and it’s clear that the Five Stripes will be looking to make a change at the goalkeeper position this offseason.