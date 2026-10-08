Who Won the USMNT Goalkeeper Battle to Open the 2030 World Cup Cycle?

The U.S. men’s national team began the 2030 World Cup cycle with four wins from four games in which four different goalkeepers featured for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The September-October international window couldn’t have gone much better for the USMNT. With a roster full of young, exciting talents, Pochettino’s side enjoyed nothing but dominance over the last two weeks, including marquee wins against Mexico and Canada by an aggregate score of 4–0.

Beyond results, though, the first camp after the 2026 World Cup was essential for Pochettino to trial players who will headline positional battles over the next four years. Internal competition is essential for every team, and some very interesting ones are already taking shape for the USMNT in the infancy of the 2030 cycle.

Goalkeeper is one of the main ones. Matt Freese, Diego Kochen, Chris Brady and Brian Schwake all played at least 45 minutes during the four friendlies, and there are already signs regarding how the goalkeeper battle will develop in the near and long-term future.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the USMNT goalkeeping options after the first international window of the 2030 World Cup cycle.

4. Matt Freese

The 2026 World Cup starter had a reduced role. | Alex Menendez/USSF/Getty Images

By far the biggest loser in the infancy of the goalkeeper battle has to be the man that started between the sticks for the Stars and Stripes at the 2026 World Cup: Matt Freese.

Keen on making amends after a nightmare performance that significantly contributed to the USMNT’s calamitous elimination against Belgium in the last 16, Freese started the first match of the fall against Peru.

Pochettino gave him a vote of confidence to get rid of any lingering stage fright he might’ve still been feeling. Freese likely could’ve challenged in the air to try to intercept a cross that led to the one goal he conceded, but he was otherwise fine against Peru.

The concerning thing is that he was withdrawn at halftime and never saw the pitch again in the next three games. Freese will be 31 by the time the 2030 World Cup comes around, and with much younger talents already proving their quality, it seems Pochettino is placing his focus elsewhere when it comes to finding his top-choice goalkeeper of the future. Freese’s big chance came during the summer, and it ended in embarrassing fashion.

3. Chris Brady

Chris Brady was Pochettino’s third-choice goalkeeper in the 2026 World Cup. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Like Freese, 22-year-old Chris Brady also managed just 45 minutes during the four friendlies, starting against Chile in the second match of the window.

The Chicago Fire man has plenty of MLS experience, but this was only his second-ever appearance for the USMNT after making his debut in a pre-World Cup friendly against Senegal. Although he had six saves against Chile, his showing wasn’t overly positive.

His best save of the night came in a one-one-one where his strong reflexes saw him get a hand to deflect a powerful shot; however, that action shouldn’t have never even occurred. Had he decided not to remain stuck between his posts, he would have easily beaten the attacker to the long-range ball in the first place.

He was also shaky in the air and was eventually punished for two egregious clearance attempts from a corner, resulting in the ball bouncing in the area and chaos ensuing before Diego Ulloa bagged Chile’s temporary equalizer. That was Brady’s final action before being replaced at halftime.

Brady’s mix of youth and top-flight experience will surely see him get more opportunities in the 2030 cycle, but it wasn’t the best of starts for a goalkeeper that already earned a World Cup call-up.

2. Diego Kochen

Diego Kochen kept a clean sheet against Mexico in his first USMNT start. | Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

An argument could be made that 20-year-old Diego Kochen could top this list. The Barcelona academy graduate made his senior USMNT debut and was the only one of the four goalkeepers that didn’t concede a goal.

Kochen made his debut against Peru, replacing Freese at halftime. Although Peru didn’t muster a single shot on target in the second half, Kochen’s quality as a distributor from deep was on full display, completing all 12 passes he attempted, including two long balls.

Then came his landmark moment. Kochen started the USMNT’s biggest test of the window and kept a clean sheet against Mexico in a 3–0 win. It was a dream night for U.S. Soccer, and Kochen became the youngest goalkeeper in Stars and Stripes history to start a game against El Tri.

However, he only faced one shot on goal all night—which he handled well—and started the game understandably nervous, misplacing routine passes he was lucky Mexico didn’t capitalize on. That shaky start is the reason why he is second on this list.

Still, he arguably has the highest ceiling of any USMNT goalkeeper and is the only one from this camp currently playing in Europe (on loan with Danish side Lyngby). He is perfectly positioned to continue his development and could easily become the starter once 2030 rolls

1. Brian Schwake

Brian Schwake is the best goalkeeper in MLS currently. | David Berding/USSF/Getty Images

Out of nowhere, Brian Schwake has announced himself to U.S. Soccer and is firmly in contention to assume the top-choice goalkeeper spot as the 2030 cycle gets underway.

The Nashville SC man has been the best goalkeeper in MLS this season, keeping 12 clean sheets, owning one of the best save percentages in the league (74.7%, per FBref) and conceding just 21 goals to help his side to the best defensive record of the campaign. The next best mark belongs to the Vancouver Whitecaps with 29 goals conceded.

His strong form earned him his USMNT debut, and although there was nothing he could do to stop Maxi Gutiérrez’s stunning strike early into his maiden cap against Chile, he produced the best performance of any goalkeeper in his first senior start.

Schwake played the entirety of the last match of the window against Canada and kept a clean sheet in the 1–0 win. Although his distribution was erratic at times, he looked confident commanding a makeshift backline against a Canada team that was close to full strength, also registering three saves.

At only 25, the 2030 World Cup will come around when Schwake could potentially be at his prime. He might’ve been unknown to the international stage only a few weeks ago, but the best goalkeeper in MLS might just be the best goalkeeper at Pochettino’s disposal moving forward.