What Barcelona, Real Madrid Could Do Next After Failed Julian Alvarez Bids

Europe’s top clubs are doing their best not to be overshadowed by the drama of this summer’s World Cup.

The tournament has not even started yet and we’ve already seen Atlético Madrid take to social media to clown two of their greatest rivals, Barcelona and Real Madrid, over their interest in striker Julián Álvarez, who could easily become the most expensive player of the summer at this rate.

Rarely before have we seen such a high-profile saga play out publicly, making the Álvarez drama feel different to any other transfer story, and there may still be more twists and turns.

The Story So Far

Barcelona’s interest in Álvarez has been known for years. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

Barcelona were the first players in this game. Links to Álvarez have been rumbling on for months, with the Argentine repeatedly billed as the dream replacement for the departing Robert Lewandowski,

Towards the end of May, reports of a bid worth $116 million (€100 million) emerged about as quickly as news of Atlético’s rejection, but things didn’t end there. In fact, Atlético denied ever receiving a bid, beginning a social media rant which saw them make tongue-in-cheek “offers” to sign Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Raphinha as they accused many involved in the reporting of the saga of lying.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, moved in the shadows. With the presidential elections going on, Florentino Pérez promised to lodge a bid of $173 million (€150 million) for a mystery Galáctico which was widely believed to be Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise. That was until Madrid, themselves, confirmed they had failed with such an offer for Álvarez.

Atlético’s response to this latest offer was not as explosive, but there was more than a tinge of disrespect in a post which claimed Real Madrid “make us laugh more than Barcelona.”

Atlético Double Down

Club president Enrique Cerezo (right) spoke out. | Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Every time, Atlético have taken the opportunity to insist Álvarez is not for sale, pointing his suitors—including Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain—to a release clause of $577 million (€500 million) in the Argentina international’s contract.

Not only has that stance come from the social media admin, but it has gone as far up the food chain as possible.

“Julián is not for sale,” club president Enrique Cerezo told El Chiringuito in a direct response to Real Madrid’s bid.

Now, we all know how this game works. Cerezo was never going to come out and plead with his two fiercest rivals to come sign his superstar forward. That being said, something about this feels different.

What is clear is the stunning extent of Atlético’s denials—openly taunting both Barcelona and Real Madrid—suggests they are in no mood to make this an easy deal to strike.

Will Real Madrid Make Another Bid?

Florentino Pérez came good on his promise. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

News of a mammoth bid for Álvarez came as a massive surprise, as did the fact Real Madrid opted to publicly disclose the offer in a statement. That is not typical of any club and many accused Los Blancos of being somewhat performative.

After all, president Pérez had promised to make such a huge bid for an unnamed player, specifically discounting Olise before a wave of reports effectively accused him of lying, but he never claimed it would be accepted. By offering evidence that he did make that offer, he fulfilled his pledge. Was this all just a publicity stunt or did Real Madrid genuinely want to add Álvarez to a forward line that is already bloated? Only one man knows the answer to that.

Fabrizio Romano has since stressed that Real Madrid will not submit an improved offer for Álvarez, having been offended by Atlético’s hostile response.

So, this one looks to be over as quickly as it started. The authenticity of the offer will continue to be questioned, adding extra mystique to an increasingly bizarre transfer saga.

Can Barcelona Still Sign Alvarez?

Álvarez’s stance could be crucial. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

We’re now at $173 million (€150 million) and Atlético have not budged an inch. If Barcelona are going to get this deal done, they’re going to have to up the price.

There were questions over whether the Blaugrana could even afford their original bid for Álvarez which, as we’ve already established, may or may not even be real. To go higher may well require a handful of big-name departures, further complicating proceedings.

Before Atlético’s stunning response to Real Madrid, some assumed the failed bid from Los Blancos was a rare example of the two Madrid sides working together. Pérez got to live up to his election promise and Atlético got to ramp up the price tag of their in-demand superstar. Those outcomes may well be accurate, although hindsight suggests neither club was looking to help the other.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona are not concerned by everything going on. The Blaugrana do not view their Clásico rivals as a genuine threat in pursuit of Álvarez, and reportedly still believe they can convince Atlético to sell.

Central to Barcelona’s optimism is one final source of drama in this one. The La Liga champions believe Álvarez wants the move and has already made clear a desire to leave Atlético, but such claims from the media were brutally dismantled by Los Rojiblancos in their first response to Barcelona. Again, we’re left wondering where the truth actually sits.

If Álvarez is going to leave Atlético this summer, it seems as though a formal transfer request is going to have to be submitted, with pressure from the player potentially softening Atléti’s stubborn stance. As it stands, however, we have no way of knowing whether that will actually happen. The waiting game goes on.

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