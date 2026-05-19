It wasn’t just Neymar Jr’s recent uptick in performance for Santos that led Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti to name him to the Seleção’s official 2026 World Cup squad, but rather, it was the legend’s complete reshaping of his attitude.

The 34-year-old star forward, who is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer (79), is no stranger to the spotlight and has shined under the brightest of them—whether at any of the past three editions of the World Cup, at the Camp Nou alongside Lionel Messi with Barcelona or at the Parc des Princes with French powerhouse Paris Saint Germain, also beside arguably the greatest player of all time.

Neymar’s ability to handle the big moments on soccer’s grandest stages was never in question. What Ancelotti needed to know was whether or not the 34-year-old cared more for the stage or, rather, the Seleção. The forward proved to the Italian boss that all he cares about is the latter.

It was that realization that solidified Ancelotti’s decision to call-up Neymar for this summer’s showpiece event in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Brazilian icon is now set to don the yellow shirt for the first time since 2023 in his fourth-career World Cup, and likely his last.

Ancelotti’s Video Call with Neymar

It has been nearly three years since Neymar last played for Brazil. | EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images

Ancelotti held a brutally honest, face-to-face video call with Neymar and national team director Rodrigo Caetano on Thursday, per Brazilian outlet ge.globo, that assuaged all the manager’s doubts, given how receptive Neymar was to the conversation. It was their first direct contact since September.

The boss needed Neymar to understand and accept that after three years away from international play—last playing back in October 2023 before Ancelotti’s reign—his role within the squad could look quite different. The former Real Madrid boss reportedly told Neymar that he will not be the captain nor is he guaranteed to be included in the starting lineup. The superstar is also to limit his social media presence, in accordance with the restrictions placed on the national team since Ancelotti took over last year.

Neymar reportedly expressed a sincere willingness to oblige and operate within the national team in whatever capacity best serves the group, sentiments that solidified for Ancelotti that he would be called up instead of 24-year-old Chelsea forward João Pedro.

Neymar broke down in tears with his family and friends after he was named to the roster. Ancelotti appeared on Jornal Nacional afterwards and revealed that Neymar had also sent him a message of gratitude for the opportunity.

The generational talent has led with humility and respect as of late when it came to the Seleção and their players, an attitude Ancelotti has taken note of.

“I’ve been improving with every game,” he said Sunday on his YouTube channel, prior to the reveal. “I am happy with my performances and everything I’ve done up to now, and tomorrow, whatever God’s will.

“Regardless of what happens, Ancelotti will certainly call up the 26 best to be in this battle. I’ve always been very clear about it since I got injured, that I wanted to play World Cup. Obviously being a player, I want to be there, but if I’m not, I’ll just be one more fan who will support Brazil at the World Cup.”

Neymar even video called fellow Brazilian star Raphinha, of Barcelon, on Monday night, after both were named to the roster.

“Thank you Raphinha for everything, you know how much I care about you,” he said. “Thank you for everything. Thank you so much, brother, genuinely. Let’s go, we can do this. Everything is going to be fine. We’re going to win this thing.”

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