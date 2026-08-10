What the FIFA, Gianni Infantino Controversy Means for USMNT

Since attempting to slap a “for sale” sign on the World Cup two weeks ago, FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, have been under heavy fire, the latest of which has come from the U.S. Soccer Federation itself.

“U.S. Soccer, Canada Soccer, CFU (Caribbean Football Union) and UNCAF (Central American Football Union) stand together, along with our colleagues around the world, in calling for meaningful change that strengthens FIFA’s governance, transparency and accountability,” the federation said on Monday, shortly after Concacaf issued an open letter to FIFA.

Although both Concacaf and U.S. Soccer have called for a structural overhaul at FIFA, neither have gone to the extremes of UEFA, whose 55 member associations have vowed to boycott FIFA-sanctioned competitions until Infantino provides assurance that he will never again attempt to sell stakes of soccer’s most prestigious tournament to private investors.

Nevertheless, the U.S. men’s national team may feel some changes due to FIFA’s shaky grounds.

The Prospect of Altered Competitions

The USMNT’s fall schedule is set. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The USMNT’s fall schedule is set and unlikely to change, seeing the Americans play four international friendlies in September and October against rivals. The team will open action against Peru on Sept. 26 in Orlando, before traveling to St. Louis to go head-to-head with Chile three days later. The Stars and Stripes will conclude the window with play against North American neighbors, Mexico and Canada, during the first week of October in Glendale, Ariz. and St. Paul, Minn., respectively.

Although their fall docket will remain the same, the Americans may see significant shifts in the schedule later on should UEFA’s boycott somehow continue. Most prominently, two European nations—Portugal and Spain—are set to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Morocco. The tournament would be fundamentally different without Europe’s inclusion, not least because European teams have accounted for eight of the last 12 men’s World Cup champions, dating back to 1982.

Additionally, a UEFA-led group is reportedly currently investigating the possibility of establishing non-FIFA-sanctioned tournaments that rival those of soccer’s governing body. It is not entirely unfathomable that a Concacaf nation like the U.S. might decide to take part in a new UEFA-led campaign, especially considering the two confederations have largely partnered in condemnation of FIFA’s practices as of late. Therefore, the USMNT might have an entirely new schedule in the coming years, should FIFA not meet the standards of governance that Concacaf demands.

Hosting Privileges for the 2038 World Cup in Question

The ticker-tape isn’t tumbling quite so readily for Gianni Infantino (right) anymore. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed interest in hosting the tournament again “immediately” and this time, “leaving Canada and Mexico out.”

The 2030 edition will primarily be split across across south west Europe and north Africa, while the 2034 tournament will be fully held in Saudi Arabia. The U.S. will next be eligible to apply for the 2038 campaign, but bids from Oceania will also be considered.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Trump said last month. “Based on the numbers, we will be requesting it again immediately.

Although the White House has taken a clear stance in support of Infantino and FIFA, U.S. Soccer clearly has not. This could influence the federation’s bid to host the FIFA-sanctioned event again, a process that is instigated by FIFA roughly 10 years prior to the start of the tournament.