What Is the Johan Cruyff Trophy? Past Winners & Nominees for 2026

The Ballon d’Or ceremony has evolved into a celebration of excellence, recognizing far more than just the best male and female players in the world.

From goalkeepers and prolific goalscorers to rising stars, France Football has introduced several awards to honor achievements across the game. Among the newer additions is the Johan Cruyff Trophy, which has quickly become another talking point ahead of the annual ceremony.

But what is the award, when was it introduced, and who has lifted the trophy in the past? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

What Is the Johan Cruyff Trophy?

Introduced by France Football in 2024, the Johan Cruyff Trophy is awarded annually to the outstanding coaches in men’s and women’s soccer.

The prize pays tribute to Johan Cruyff, the Dutch great who won three Ballon d’Or awards during his playing career and later made his mark as a manager at Ajax and Barcelona.

Cruyff died in 2016, but his influence on the game continues to be celebrated through the award that bears his name.

Who Was Johan Cruyff?

Johan Cruyff is an icon. | Cor Mulder/Getty Images

Johan Cruyff is widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players and most influential figures, with his impact on the game extending far beyond his achievements on the pitch.

During his time at Ajax, Cruyff became the defining figure of Total Football, the revolutionary style associated with Dutch coach Rinus Michels. The system emphasized positional interchange, tactical flexibility and intelligent movement, allowing players to move into different areas of the pitch rather than remain confined to traditional roles.

Although nominally a center forward, Cruyff frequently dropped deep, drifted into wide areas and moved across the field to disrupt defensive structures. His exceptional technique, vision and understanding of space made him the ideal embodiment of the philosophy. With Cruyff leading the way, Ajax won three consecutive European Cups from 1971 to 1973, establishing themselves as one of the defining teams of the era.

Cruyff later carried those principles into management, first at Ajax and then at Barcelona. At the Spanish club, he helped establish a possession-based approach built around intelligent movement, positional rotation and technical ability. His teams focused on building attacks from the back, using defenders creatively and promoting young players from Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy.

That philosophy helped lay the foundations for Barcelona’s later success under Pep Guardiola, who built on Cruyff’s ideas. His influence continues to shape modern soccer, with many of the principles he championed now central to the game’s leading teams.

Past Winners of the Johan Cruyff Trophy

Sarina Wiegman won in 2025. | Kristy Sparow/UEFA/Getty Images

Since its introduction in 2024, the Johan Cruyff Trophy has honored four coaches for their achievements in men’s and women’s soccer.

Carlo Ancelotti claimed the inaugural men’s award after guiding Real Madrid to a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double in the 2023–24 season, while Emma Hayes was recognized for leading Chelsea to a fifth consecutive Women’s Super League title in her final campaign with the club.

In 2025, Luis Enrique received the men’s trophy after leading Paris Saint-Germain to a historic treble, winning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the club’s first Champions League title. Sarina Wiegman claimed the women’s award after guiding England to a second consecutive UEFA Women’s European Championship, defeating Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025.

Johan Cruyff Trophy: All Winners

Year Men’s Winner Women’s Winner 2024 Carlo Ancelotti Emma Hayes 2025 Luis Enrique Sarina Wiegman

2026 Johan Cruyff Trophy: All Nominees

Arteta has been nominated for the 2026 award. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ten coaches have been shortlisted for the 2026 Johan Cruyff Trophy, with five contenders each in the men’s and women’s categories.

Luis Enrique features among the men’s nominees once more after steering PSG to consecutive Ligue 1 and Champions League crowns. Spain manager Luis de la Fuente earns recognition for guiding his country to 2026 World Cup glory, while Mikel Arteta has been nominated after guiding Arsenal to the Premier League title.

Unai Emery joins the shortlist after leading Aston Villa to Europa League glory, with Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany completing the lineup.

On the women’s side, a first-time winner is guaranteed.

Barcelona’s Pere Romeu is among the contenders, alongside Manchester City manager Andree Jeglertz and former Japan coach Nils Nielsen. Jonatan Giráldez, who leads OL Lyonnes, is also in the running, while Elena Sadiku rounds out the list after an eventful campaign. Sadiku started the season at Celtic before taking charge of BK Häcken and guiding the Swedish club to a historic Europa Cup triumph.