What Man Utd Need To Secure Champions League Qualification vs. Liverpool

Manchester United welcome arch-rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford on Sunday for a gargantuan clash, where a good result would see the Red Devils clinch their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Nine wins from 13 Premier League games since the arrival of interim manager Michael Carrick in the aftermath of Ruben Amorim’s firing in January have completely turned around the season.

Manchester United sat sixth, just three points ahead of the bottom half of the table, when Amorim was sacked. Now, Carrick’s men are third, three points clear of Sunday’s visiting Liverpool.

More importantly for United, though, is the fact that finishing no lower than fifth guarantees a return to the Champions League after a two-season absence. Aston Villa are tied on points with Liverpool in fifth, but more importantly Carrick’s side have built an 11-point gap over sixth-placed Brighton.

With only four games remaining in the season, the stage is set for the Red Devils to secure that return to Europe’s top competition at home against their bitter north west rivals on Sunday.

What Man Utd Need vs. Liverpool to Secure Champions League Return

Michael Carrick (left) has United on the verge of the promise land. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Things are pretty staight forward for Manchester United entering the weekend: Win against Liverpool, and the Champions League will return to Old Trafford in 2026–27.

Victory will guarantee the Red Devils can’t fall lower than fifth in what remains of the campaign. It will also see United open a six-point gap over Arne Slot’s still reigning English champions.

With just 12 points up for grabs, United’s magic number is two. Just two more points from their last four games and Champions League qualification is clinched.

Beating Liverpool is the sole mission on Sunday, but even if Carrick’s men fail and settle for a draw of even a defeat, they could still finish the weekend with Champions League qualification secured.

Man United With One Eye on Brighton, Bournemouth Results

Bournemouth and Brighton are fighting for European soccer next season. | Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Bournemouth and Brighton are the only teams with a chance of spoiling Manchester United’s Champions League dreams—but it’s highly unlikely.

In the absolute doomsday scenario that United lose all four remaining games, Brighton could finish one point above them and Bournemouth could finish level on points but edge United on goal difference. But this can only happen if the pair both win all of their remaining games.

Brighton visit Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon, if the Seagulls fail to triumph at the hostile St James’ Park, then Manchester United will take the pitch against Liverpool on Sunday with Champions League qualification already secured—essentially.

It would take nothing short of a miracle for Bournemouth to overtake United on the table. Andoni Iraola’s side host Crystal Palace on Sunday 90 minutes before kick-off at Old Trafford. If Bournemouthh, like Brighton the day before, also fail to win, then Manchester United will qualify for the Champions League regardless of their result against Liverpool.

It’s only a matter of time before United’s return to the Champions League is official. Although anything but a home win on Sunday against Liverpool would still be a big disappointment for the Old Trafford crowd, there’s still a good chance that the resurgent Red Devils are celebrating their return to the biggest club competition on the planet to end the weekend.

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