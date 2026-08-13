What’s Next for Barcelona After Ferran Torres’s Head-Turning Transfer to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly reached an agreement with Barcelona for striker Ferran Torres for a fee worth €50 million ($57.6 million), the same amount they paid for Ousmane Dembélé three years ago.

It’s been a whirlwind summer for Torres. The Spaniard went from fighting for a starting job at Barcelona last season to scoring the World Cup-winning goal for Spain. Suddenly, the world was paying more attention to the 26-year-old than ever before, and he took full advantage.

Torres dropped hints throughout a highly-publicized media tour about a possible transfer, throwing subtle jabs at Barcelona for failing to offer him a contract extension. Just a few weeks later, the forward is bound for PSG.

ESPN report PSG struck a deal to bring Torres into Luis Enrique’s ranks. The Spain international previously agreed to personal terms with the Parisians and negotiations were in the final stages before the transfer got over the line on Thursday.

Torres, who scored 21 goals in 49 appearances for Barcelona in 2025–26, leaves Catalonia after five seasons for a new chapter with the defending French and European champions. The forward is expected to travel for his medical in the coming days.

Barcelona Rake in Biggest Sale in Years

Ousmane Dembélé left Barcelona for PSG in 2023. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

At first glance, it’s a bit of a disaster for Barcelona to lose Torres. After all, the defending Spanish champions are now without a natural, first-team center forward. Robert Lewandowski left this summer as a free agent to join MLS side Chicago Fire, and Torres is now on his way to Paris.

New signings Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi have experience playing the position, but they are both better out wide. They simply cannot be expected to replicate the production Lewandowski and Torres brought to the Catalans’ attack.

The good news for Barcelona, though, is that they cashed in on Torres, a player who could have left for free next summer. Raking in €50 million for a player who scored just 65 goals in 207 appearances is a decent bit of business, especially for a club still hoping to finance some more moves before the summer transfer window closes.

The last time Barcelona secured such a sum for one outgoing player was when Dembélé left for the same fee ahead of the 2023–24 season. The striker joined PSG and now has two Champions League titles in his trophy cabinet, as well as the 2025 Ballon d’Or award.

Torres will dream of following the Frenchman’s footsteps, but he faces a tough road to success since he must now compete with Dembélé for minutes.

What’s Next for Barcelona in the Summer Transfer Window?

Hansi Flick needs to get a few more deals over the line this summer. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona’s summer transfer business could be heating up in the final weeks of the window. Recent reports indicate the club is planning to make another move for Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez, but Diego Simeone appears quite unwilling to let his star forward leave.

While Barcelona fight to somehow bring the Argentine to the Camp Nou, they also must get a few more deals over the line. The defending Spanish champions are currently negotiating with Manchester City for Rodri, but have seen two bids rejected.

The Premier League outfit has reportedly set the midfielder’s price tag at £70 million ($94.5 million). Torres’s transfer should no doubt help Barcelona fund such a deal, keeping the newly crowned World Cup winner out of Real Madrid’s grasp.

La Masia graduates Marc Casadó and Héctor Fort are also thought to be leaving Catalonia this summer, which could bring in even more capital.

The main objective must be to sign a striker, though. Even if Barcelona cannot get Alvarez, they must find another solution before the 2026–27 season kicks off, or else they will have a tough time fighting for Champions League glory, which remains the club’s top priority.