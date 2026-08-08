The Ultimate Irony in Ferran Torres’s Potential Transfer From Barcelona to PSG

The latest turn in Ferran Torres’s whirlwind summer has reportedly seen the Barcelona striker reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ferran, whose contract with the Catalans expires at the end of next season, astronomically raised his stock after scoring the World Cup-winning goal for Spain back on July 19. The 26-year-old has since been on a media tour, offering cryptic statements about his future at Camp Nou while links to PSG grew.

Less than a week ago, Ferran boldly stated: “[Barcelona] must show that they want me.” Turns out, it was PSG that did the showing.

Florian Plettenberg reports the defending French and European champions struck an agreement with Ferran. Direct talks between PSG and Barcelona have now started.

MARCA add Ferran has pledged the next four seasons to the Parisians, who will pay around €50 million ($57.8 million) for his services. The impending deal comes after Barcelona hesitated to offer the striker a contract extension.

Barcelona Thrown Into Crisis

Hansi Flick has a major hole to fill in Barcelona’s attack. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Hansi Flick might have eight new World Cup winners at his disposal next season, but he now could be without a single natural, first-team center forward. Ferran was the only No. 9 left in the German’s ranks after Robert Lewandowski joined Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire this summer.

Should Ferran complete his move to PSG, Barcelona would be left with a gaping hole in their attack. For all Raphinha and Lamine Yamal’s talents, they need a lethal front man up top to successfully defend the team’s La Liga title, much less finally conquer the Champions League.

New singings Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi are both capable of playing the position, but their talents are better served out wide. It’s unrealistic to think either player could replicate the production Lewandowski provided; the Pole recorded 120 goals in 193 appearances for the Catalans.

Barcelona are holding out hope of prying Julián Alvarez away from Atlético Madrid, but little progress has been made for the player Diego Simeone is unwilling to lose.

Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani, a target for Barcelona in the past, is available once again after seeing a move to RB Leipzig fall through at the 11th hour.

Is Ferran Making the Right Decision?

Ferran Torres is used to sharing minutes. | Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press/Getty Images

Much of Ferran’s motivation for a move out of Catalonia is more consistent minutes. The striker played second-fiddle to Lewandowski for years before he finally broke into Flick’s XI last season.

Yet Ferran was streaky, scoring a hat trick one game and then going on long stretches without any impact, prompting Flick to rotate his two forwards once again. In the end, Ferran finished the 2025–26 campaign with 21 goals in 49 matches before he went on to score one goal at the 2026 World Cup—the biggest of the entire tournament.

It’s hard to ignore PSG calling considering their absolute dominance over the last two seasons, but Ferran ironically has less of a chance being a permanent starter under Luis Enrique than he did at Barcelona in 2026–27.

The starting job at Barcelona is finally his, a feat he worked for over the last five seasons, yet now he decides to trade in Camp Nou for Parc des Princes, where Ousmane Dembélé commands PSG’s front line in between Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Enrique does heavily rotate his players, particularly at the end of the season as the Champions League ramps up, so Ferran would surely see the pitch in Ligue 1 fixtures. But it’s hard to imagine the Spaniard getting the minutes and spotlight he desires at PSG, making the transfer a head-scratching decision.