Julian Alvarez Has No One to Blame for Atletico Madrid Predicament But Himself

Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez met with manager Diego Simeone on Wednesday and reportedly “insisted” on a transfer, holding firm on his desire to leave the Spanish capital.

Just two years into his contract with Los Rojiblancos, Alvarez is desperate for a new destination. The Argentine publicly requested a transfer during the 2026 World Cup, claiming the move would be “best for everyone involved.”

The desire came amid Barcelona’s pursuit of Alvarez, who remains the club’s dream replacement for the departed Robert Lewandowski. The Catalans already offered €100 million ($114 million) for the forward, but Atlético Madrid rejected the bid, repeatedly claiming Alvarez is not for sale, a message sent to Real Madrid as well after their insincere €150 million ($171.4 million) offer for the 26-year-old.

ESPN report Alvarez is not giving up his case. The Argentina international met with Simeone on Wednesday and once again conveyed his desire to leave Atlético. The manager “understood the situation” and “remained approachable throughout,” but reiterated that Alvarez is a “key player” for his team and “the rest” is up to the club.

By the end of the discussion, Alvarez was “resigned,” though he still hopes for “change of heart” from Atlético Madrid.

Alvarez Hit With the Consequences of His Contract

Julián Alvarez has been at the center of transfer speculation this summer. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Alvarez’s public crusade to leave Atlético Madrid is rather ironic considering the player himself agreed to a six-year deal with the club only back in 2024. He also signed a contract with a €500 million ($576.7 million) release clause.

Securing a transfer would always be difficult with such a deal in place, especially one to Barcelona, a club constantly burdened by financial woes. Yet Alvarez has dreamed up a scenario in which his club would allow him to break his contract and waltz right to their rivals, who happen to be the defending Spanish champions.

Arsenal had reported interest in the forward as well, but the Gunners also appear reluctant to lay down such a large fee to secure a player that scored only 20 goals in 49 appearances last season, just eight of which came in La Liga.

Alvarez’s stock wasn’t helped by a lackluster World Cup campaign with Argentina. He only netted one goal in eight appearances at the tournament, the same amount of production the team got from center backs Lisandro Martínez and Cristian Romero.

Still, it’s no secret Barcelona want his signature, but according to ESPN, Atlético Madrid “insist” Alvarez will not be sold to the Catalans.

What’s Barcelona’s Next Move?

Hansi Flick will be desperate to secure a striker before the transfer window closes. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Despite Atlético Madrid’s reluctance, Barcelona are still fighting to make Alvarez their new starting striker. Hansi Flick already lost Lewandowski this summer and Ferran Torres is reportedly nearing a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The German boss is now staring down a La Liga title defense without a single natural, first-team striker in his ranks. Alvarez would immediately solve the problem plaguing Barcelona’s attack, but only if he can somehow facilitate a move that looks increasingly unlikely to happen.

ESPN report the defending Spanish champions were waiting for Alvarez to meet with Simeone “before making another move.” Now that the meeting took place, Barcelona can spring into action.

The club would have to come back with an offer over Real Madrid’s rejected offer, which still feels rather unlikely given this comes in the middle of tense negotiations with Manchester City for Rodri.

As it stands, Barcelona appear destined to start the season without a striker, and Alvarez seems destined to remain at the Metropolitano.