Ferran Torres Makes Massive Statement About His Future Amid Barcelona Exit Links

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres broke his silence regarding his future, stating that although he still has a contract with the Catalans, “you never know” what can happen.

Torres is still on vacation after scoring the goal that won Spain the 2026 World Cup in the final against Argentina. The forward has been increasingly linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks, and during a guest appearance on NBC’s "The Today Show,” he added even more fuel to the transfer speculation fire.

“I have a contract at Barcelona, but in football you never know,” Torres said. “I’m just waiting to make the right decision, but I don’t know yet.”

When asked if there is a dream club he’d like to play for, Torres surprisingly said, “Yes”. When asked which club, he simply said, “Just be happy,” before bursting out laughing.

Ferran Torres is the MVP of the World Cup Final ⭐️



📸 @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ASTzwFHuI9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2026

Later, Torres was asked specifically about PSG’s interest, and he didn’t hide his thoughts, while also adding what it would take for him to stay at Barcelona.

“Well, it’s always nice good that these type of teams want you,” Torres stated. “But in the end I have a contract with Barcelona. It's true that in soccer you never know what might happen, but the good part is that since I have a contract, I can wait and decide for myself.”

“They must show that they want me,” Torres said when asked what Barcelona must do to keep him. “That they come to negotiate and for all of us to talk in the end.”

PSG Pushing to Poach Ferran Torres From Barcelona

Ferran Torres (right) has experience playing for PSG manager Luis Enrique. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

PSG are expected to open negotiations with Barcelona this week, and there’s optimism on the Parisians’ end that a deal can be struck for the 26-year-old attacker.

According to Mateo Moretto, the Champions League holders want to accelerate talks and get the transfer over the line this week, before Torres even gets a chance to report to Barcelona’s preseason.

Barcelona insist that Torres is not for sale, but everything could change if the player himself makes his desire to leave the club known. Hansi Flick has routinely stated he doesn’t want any player that doesn’t want to be part of Barcelona’s squad.

The growing speculation surrounding Torres’s potential exit comes amid stagnated contract renewal talks. Torres is entering the final year of his Barça deal, and there haven’t been any recent talks about a potential renewal.

Reports suggest that Barcelona want to wait until September to seriously take steps towards extending Torres’s contract, but if the player asks out, this window represents the final time the Catalans could profit off the Spaniard’s departure.

Barcelona Must Handle Ferran Torres Saga Carefully

Hansi Flick’s attack could look very different from a season ago. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

It’s not difficult to understand why Barcelona are hesitant to let go of Torres. He is currently the only natural, senior center forward at Flick’s disposal following the departure of Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona are expected to make one final attempt at convincing Atlético Madrid to budge on their stance, so the dream of seeing Julian Álvarez donning the Blaugrana shirt next season becomes a reality. However, as things stand, Álvarez joining Barça this summer looks incredibly unlikely.

This situation only makes Torres more important for Flick’s side. He might not be the most prolific goalscorer, but if he leaves, Barcelona will have to replace the 40 goals he and Lewandowski contributed a season ago. As exciting as Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi’s signings might be, it’s hard to envision the pair of natural wingers replicating that output in front of goal.

PSG might be in a hurry to get the deal done, but Barcelona would be wise to wait. Even if Torres has made up his mind about wanting to leave, the Catalans can’t let him walk out without having a replacement striker already in-house. Letting Torres leave the club and risking entering the season without a true No. 9 would be dangerous.

It’s unknown how the entire saga will unfold in the coming days and weeks. Still, Torres leaving Barcelona is a real possibility, and the Catalans must tread carefully to ensure that they don’t end the summer having lost their top two strikers from a season ago without adequately replacing either.

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