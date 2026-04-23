What’s Next for Chelsea, Liam Rosenior After Abrupt Firing?

Perhaps not so shockingly, but nevertheless abruptly, Chelsea announced the firing of manager Liam Rosenior on Wednesday, raising even more questions for the fate of the floundering Blues and what will happens next for Rosenior.

The nail in the coffin for Rosenior’s release was Chelsea’s humiliating 3–0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night, which marked their fifth consecutive league game without scoring a goal, an unfortunate streak the club hasn’t experienced since 1912.

Rosenior was only appointed at the start of January, replacing Enzo Maresca after his sudden exit. Rosenior lasted just 106 days out of the 2001 days his contract was valid for.

In previous weeks, there had been suggestions that Rosenior had lost the faith of his players, a reality he admitted to on Tuesday ahead of his firing: “It looks that way, I won’t lie.”

So, what happens next for Chelsea and Rosenior?

Chelsea Could Miss Out Entirely on European Competition

Chelsea may miss out on any form of European soccer next year. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Chelsea now sit eighth in the Premier League with 48 points, leapfrogged by Bournemouth at seventh on Wednesday night, as interim manager Calum McFarlane takes over at the helm for the remainder of the campaign. They are seven points behind Liverpool, who occupy the fifth and final spot for Champions League qualification. With just four matches remaining in the season, any hope of cracking the top five appears a far-fetched fantasy.

Their only chance for qualification would be to finish in sixth while having Aston Villa finish fifth and win the Europa League, unlocking an extra Champions League position for the league; or, unless one of Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool crumble in their final fixtures, all while Chelsea win out.

Not qualifying would mark the third time in four seasons that Chelsea missed out on the Champions League and signify the continuation of a dark time for the club. It would also see them break their own record set in the 2022–23 season for the most valuable club not to qualify for the Champions League, per transfermarkt. Back then, they were valued at €1 billion ($1.4 billion) and are now valued at €1.2 billion ($1.6 billion).

Champions League aside, the Blues would be lucky just to feature in any form of European soccer next year, dropping below even the Europa Conference League spots. It would be an altogether absence they have experienced only twice since rising to prominence in the late ‘90s: in the 2016–17 season and the 2023–24 season, following dismal 10th and 12th place league finishes in the seasons prior.

On the bright side,Chelsea went on to win the Premier League in the 2016–17 season without any European fixtures to focus on. Perhaps that is exactly the all-factory reset that this team needs.

Huge Payout for Rosenior?

Liam Rosenior may not get a massive payday in his exit, | Jorge Horsted/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rosenior, 41, signed a six-and-a-half-year contract—good until June 2032—only a few months ago, so he is potentially due an almighty payout to cover the remaining years of his contract, an added expense to the already steep total of £287.85 million ($388.64 million) that Chelsea has paid for the no fewer than 15 players and staff members recently acquired from Brighton and the significant financial losses of not competing in the Champions League, which come from the UEFA prize pot and additional matchday revenue.

The club paid roughly £13 million ($17.6 million) to manager Graham Potter and £15 million ($20.3 million) to manager Thomas Tuchel upon their dismissals, but Rosenior could earn even more. Reports suggest that his payout could be upwards of £24 million ($32.4 million), based on his annual salary of £4 million ($5.4 million).

However, Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday that Chelsea included a break clause in Rosenior’s contract, meaning the club would not have to pay out his full salary for the next six years. This would result in a lower buyout nearer the range Potter and Tuchel received; however, there is no known figure yet.

It is unclear yet who will replace Rosenior permanently for the Blues; however, there are several solid options—including the likes of Xabi Alonso and Filipe Luís—that could assume the role.

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