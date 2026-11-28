Lionel Messi stormed down the tunnel after defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami crashed out of the postseason in Round One on Friday evening.

The Herons made the trip to Ohio needing a win to keep their MLS Cup playoff berth alive following a lopsided 3–0 defeat to Columbus Crew in Game One of the best-of-three series. There were no red cards to kill Inter Miami’s momentum this time around, but there were a flurry of missed chances that frustrated the visitors across 90 minutes.

With only a few minutes of stoppage time left on the clock, a penalty shootout seemed the likeliest scenario to decide the scoreless encounter, but a 92nd-minute winner from Columbus forward Santiago Giménez stunned Messi, the Herons and the entire league.

The humbling failure brought back old demons of Inter Miami’s Round One woes. Now while the postseason stretches on for the next month, the Herons—and Messi—will be forced to reevaluate after such a shocking series sweep.

Inter Miami Have Plenty of Problems to Solve

Inter Miami crumbled when it mattered most. | Jeff Dean/MLS/Getty Images

Despite wearing the champions’ crown, boasting the MLS Golden Boot winner and finishing second in the Eastern Conference standings, Inter Miami have been far from perfect in 2026.

A dissertation can be written on the new players in pink who failed to live up to expectations this season. Germán Berterame went quiet under the brightest lights, Casemiro was nowhere near as effective as the retired Sergio Busquets and no one, new signing or familiar face, replicated what Jordi Alba brought to the team. Then there’s Dayne St. Clair, who conceded a staggering 53 goals and kept just four clean sheets in 30 league appearances.

Things were just as lackluster on the touchline. Javier Mascherano left his post in April, Guillermo Hoyos then enjoyed a short-lived stint in charge before Kily González assumed the position in September.

Kily González couldn’t replicate Javier Mascherano’s success. | Jason Mowry/Getty Images

A managerial carousel combined with a plethora of underwhelming transfers ravaged the magic Inter Miami had last campaign. And that’s not even touching on the team’s Messi dependance, which is perhaps more prevalent than ever before. The Herons won just three of the 17 matches he failed to score in across all competitions this season.

The writing was on the wall for the Columbus series; Messi didn’t score in either game and Inter Miami lost both. In fact, they didn’t even get on the scoresheet in either defeat.

Ahead of the 2027 MLS Sprint season, the Herons need to take a long, hard look at who the best players and leaders are for the club moving forward. More importantly, they need to go out in the offseason and bring in some help for Messi. A new center back would also help free Casemiro from lining up in central defense.

If the club truly wants to win the Concacaf Champions Cup next season and complete Messi’s trophy cabinet, it cannot keep living off hope or past successes; there needs to be an XI capable of not only silencing opponents but also picking up the slack when Messi fails to find the back of the net.

Messi’s Future Set in Stone ... or Is It?

Lionel Messi still has two years left on his contract. | Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Back in October 2025, Messi signed an extension with Inter Miami, keeping him in south Florida through the 2028 season. There are still two years left on that deal, which makes his place at the Nu Stadium fairly certain.

But there’s no telling how such a disappointing postseason—and overall season—could impact Messi’s mindset. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner already retired from Argentina following the 2026 World Cup and the passing of his father, Jorge.

Now, he is left looking at a dressing room that suffered early eliminations from the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and now the MLS Cup playoffs. At the moment, Inter Miami looks more like a work in progress than true title contenders, and at age 39, Messi might not want to be part of another rebuild.

The good news is Luis Suárez previously spoke about signing an extension with the club, and shut down any potential retirement talk for himself or Messi. Both indicate Messi has more left in the tank before he walks away from the pitch for good.

But now it’s on Inter Miami to get him a supporting cast capable of winning on the biggest of stages.