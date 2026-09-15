What Next for Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele in Ballon d’Or War of Words?

The developing feud between Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé as both men target the 2026 Ballon d’Or might turn out to be something of nothing. But it’s an episode grabbing attention as the relationship between two longtime friends threatens to turn sour.

New France manager Zinedine Zidane will soon have the pair under the same roof later this month and will hope to nip things in the bud in an unexpected first task since finally landing his dream job. Already, however, we’re seeing allegations of a divided French locker room.

Mbappé and Dembélé are two of the biggest names in soccer right now. The former has scored 93 goals in little over two seasons with Real Madrid and became the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer this summer. But he’s won no trophies with Los Blancos and fell short on the global stage with France. As did Dembélé, the Ballon d’Or holder from 2025 and, while far less explosive than he was in 2024–25, now a back-to-back Champions League winner.

It’s not a two-horse race, though. Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane and Rodri are strong competition. In the wake of the recent nominations, there has been a clamor for the favorites to speak publicly, and it’s that which has produced apparent friction between the French contenders.

Mbappe vs. Dembele: Who Said What?

Mbappé appeared to put himself above Dembélé during a recent interview. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

For starters, both Mbappé and Dembélé believe they are worthy of the Ballon d’Or this year.

In an interview published by France Football, the magazine that created and presents the award, Mbappé declared: “There was no one better than me last season.”

In his own interview that was published the very next day—but recorded before Mbappé’s was aired—Dembélé stated: “I was better in the decisive moments, very clearly. And that matters. It’s the primary criterion, isn’t it?”

But this alleged dispute between two international colleagues and former clubmates who met and became friends as teenagers, had its seeds sown in something else Mbappé said.

Mbappé described Dembélé’s route to the top as longer and more circuitous than his own. “He was always seen as a talented player,” Mbappé said. “I, on the other hand, was always seen as the chosen one. I reached the top right away, very quickly. Ousmane had a different trajectory, marked by injuries, but he has managed to make up for it!”

‘Took It Very Badly’—Frictions Form in France Roster

France stars Kylian Mbappé (right) and Ousmane Dembélé were involved in the Golden Boot race. | Dustin Satloff/FIFA/Getty Images

Ex-France winger Jérôme Rothen, now a media personality with his own show on RMC Sports—Rothen Is Fired Up—claims Dembélé “took it very badly” and is even “angry” with Mbappé.

“For him, it’s a form of betrayal. The words are strong, but that’s exactly how he sees it ... and it’s not just him. It’s everyone around Ousmane, the people who are with him in the PSG dressing room. His teammates from the French national team are also upset.

“I’m told that there are many players on the French national team who, once again, don’t understand all his statements, that they are more on Dembélé’s side than on Mbappé’s, and yet it’s the same team, but apparently now there are two factions.”

Rothen predicted the “walls will shake a little” when Mbappé and Dembélé get in the same room at France’s upcoming national team camp. He called the latter more “conciliatory” than Mbappé, suggesting it has previously been his role to mediate in the camp. But maybe the Real Madrid superstar has finally riled up the wrong person, because Rothen pointed back to “problems with Mbappé’s behavior and statements” before now.

“He has alienated many people within the French national team. The World Cup unfolded as it did, so it’s true that when you finish as top scorer and have exemplary behavior, as was the case with Kylian at the World Cup, it somewhat mitigates all the criticism within the group. But these kinds of statements will hurt him.”

Dembele Breaks Pattern by Responding

Dembélé tends to avoid speaking in public. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Dembélé isn’t usually one to respond to things in public. But he chose to give an optional interview to Ligue 1+ after PSG’s Sunday win against Brest and made seemingly pointed remarks without publicly addressing what Mbappé had said.

“I’ve always been at the back of the class working hard,” he said. “Throughout my entire career I haven't said a word; I’ve worked incredibly hard. I was never seen as the chosen one, but I worked hard and last year I was rewarded with a fantastic season at PSG. Now, this year, we’ll see: no pressure, just taking it easy.”

According to L’Équipe, Mbappé was surprised by the remarks and plans not to respond further.

Some might find issue with Dembélé’s claims about working hard “from the back of the class.” There was a time he was France’s great hope himself, enjoying a breakout season with Rennes before anyone really knew who Mbappé was, and earning transfers to Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in successive summers. The latter, in 2017, briefly made him the second most expensive player of all time until Mbappé overtook that mark the following year.

At Barcelona, Dembélé faced allegations of lacking professionalism and for a time it appeared as though he might go down the path of a wasted talent until things finally clicked into gear for him as recently as a couple of years ago, once Mbappé left PSG.

Christophe Dugarry, former France international, said on Rothen’s show that Dembélé—as a result of his roller-coaster journey to this point—is the “anti-star” in the story.

“I remember when Dembélé was at Barcelona, he couldn’t get up in the morning to go to training because he was playing PlayStation,” he chimed in. “Come on! Dembélé is the anti-star, and he shines because of that. He has the mentality of the anti-star. These are two visions of soccer. Two different footballing styles clashing. Two different personalities.”

A feud may matter little in the context of club soccer, but France’s hopes for international success at Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup depend on Mbappé and Dembélé being on the same page and not at each other’s throats. There is an expectation that they will have to speak directly on France duty next week to bury things before it potentially festers and escalates.

L’Équipe says things “shouldn’t be overinterpreted at this stage” but that it’s still “reasonable to think that a conversation between the two will be necessary.”