What Next for Lionel Messi After Argentina Retirement?

So that’s it. Lionel Messi is 208 and out. The 39-year-old called time on his 21-year international career with a 3–0 friendly win over Benin on Tuesday.

There were 85,000 fans packed into the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires to be there for a moment of history, as Messi scored a penalty to get his 126th Argentina goal on his final outing. In truth, the actual soccer was little more than an excuse to honor and celebrate the departing captain.

“Today, I am likely facing the saddest day of my career, because this is where I say goodbye to the national team and to all of you,” Messi told the crowd in a tear-jerking speech.

“I don’t want to leave, I don’t want to walk off the pitch. I just want to tell you that I love you, I’m going to miss you, and I am grateful to God that we are Argentine—proud to be Argentine and to have fulfilled my dreams with all of you.

“Thank you very much; I love you.”

So, now that it’s over for one of the greatest international players of all time ... what happens now?

What Next for Messi?

Inter Miami

Messi is under contract for two more years. | Michael Brown/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

While he has retired from international soccer with Argentina, Messi has not quit playing altogether and will continue to turn out for his club team Inter Miami in MLS for a while yet.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner remains under contract until the end of the 2028 season, by which time he will be 41 years old.

However, his deal is reviewed year by year and he could yet walk away earlier, or even extend his time in MLS further should he wish. As part of his contract, Messi will keep shares in the club when he does finally retire.

Currently, Messi’s Miami sit third in the Eastern Conference standings and are in a strong position to qualify for this season’s playoffs with the aim of retaining the MLS Cup won in 2025.

Club Ownership

❤️💙💻 Lionel Messi, on his laptop to follow his new club CD Eldense against Real Oviedo.



Messi bought the club on Thursday owining 100% of the Segunda División side from Spain.



Eldense won 4-1 tonight. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/qlPF4G3gZc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2026

Messi will continue to stay in soccer even after retirement and is already the owner of two clubs in Spain’s lower divisions: UE Cornellà and CD Eldense.

The forward took a controlling stake in both clubs this year and could end up with a network of teams around the world.

Messi is known to follow second-tier Eldense closely on his laptop and has set out to save them from relegation this season with the appointment of former Villarreal boss Javi Calleja. The long-term goal is to get the Valencian team promoted into La Liga.

Meanwhile over in Uruguay, Messi joined the project of friend and teammate Luis Suárez in 2025, becoming co-owner of Deportivo LSM. The club went on to win promotion to the country’s third division in its first season.

Future Role With Argentina

Messi doesn’t see himself as a manager. | Sebastian Hipperdinger/Europa Press/Getty Images

“I’m not planning to become a manager when I will retire. That’s not something I’m considering to do,” Messi said back in 2024.

And yet, his name is already one of the favorites to succeed Lionel Scaloni as the next coach of Argentina and will likely remains so for all of eternity.

A similar fate befell fellow Argentina icon Diego Maradona, who eventually did become national team manager between 2008 and 2010.

Maradona’s spell in charge of Argentina wasn’t a particularly successful one and his contract was not renewed after a 4–0 defeat to Germany in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal.

While some sort of role within Argentinian soccer is not beyond the realms of reality, for now, Messi has promised to remain a diehard fan.

He told the crowd at the Monumental on Tuesday: “I will miss defending the national team’s colors, but now I’ll be on the other side—right there with you all—backing these guys and whatever comes next.”