What Real Madrid Signing Denzel Dumfries Could Mean for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are closing in on their first transfers, ahead of a summer of transition.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the club had agreed deals for both Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries.

Konaté has reached a “verbal agreement” with Madrid after leaving Liverpool upon expiry of his contract. Meanwhile, Los Blancos are set to activate the €20 million ($23 million) release clause for 30-year-old Dumfries. Both deals, however, are dependent on Florentino Pérez winning re-election for club president on Sunday, June 7.

Dumfries is said to come approved by José Mourinho—the man expected to be named Real Madrid manager should Perez retain his post—and would provide added competition for the right back position following Dani Carvajal’s exit.

The 34-year-old club captain’s departure after 451 appearances leaves Trent Alexander-Arnold as the only senior right back in the roster.

Alexander-Arnold, like many of his teammates, endured a mixed season at best in 2025–26 and the addition of a player of the calibre of Dumfries raises questions over his status in the team.

What Does Dumfries Bring to Real Madrid?

Denzel Dumfries would give Real Madrid some much-needed defensive depth. | Mattia Pistoia/Inter/Getty Images

Assuming his signing is completed, Dumfries will arrive at Real Madrid as one of Europe’s top attacking full backs.

Now 30, he has spent the last five seasons at Inter Milan, where he has won two Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia trophies, as well as reaching the 2022–23 and 2024–25 Champions League finals. The former PSV star is also likely to be a starter for Netherlands at the summer World Cup and has 71 senior appearances for his country.

Though he has some experience in a back four, Dumfries is more accustomed to playing as a right wing back for club and country, and his greatest strengths are in attack.

During his time with Inter Milan, he has become renowned as one of the best attacking wing backs around, with his athleticism and eye for goal. Dumfries grabbed many people’s attention last year during the two-legged Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona, scoring twice in the first leg—including an acrobatic scissor kick—and grabbing two assists in the return leg.

While he has faced criticism for his technical shortcomings and defensive lapses, his end product has won over many detractors with La Gazzetta dello Sport once famously comparing Dumfries to Bitcoin.

“In the beginning nobody trusts it, but you had better invest in it,” the piece said of the wing back.

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Position Under Threat?

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s first season at Real Madrid wasn’t a raging success. | Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

Dumfries offers a different kind of option for Real Madrid to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Dutchman is nowhere near as gifted creatively and is unlikely to be seen picking out the kind of raking, 50-yard passes that Alexander-Arnold specializes in. However, he would provide more thrust down the wing, as an overlapping option with greater energy. He also gives Madrid the option of moving to a system with a back three and wing backs should they want to.

Dumfries, at 6' 2", is also stronger in the air than Alexander-Arnold. However, crucially, neither player is renowned for his defensive prowess.

At the age of 30, and coming off an injury-hit season—during which he missed over 20 games for Inter Milan and started just 15 times in Serie A—Dumfries is likely to arrive as a backup option to first-choice Alexander-Arnold.

Despite taking a while to acclimate to his new surroundings in his maiden campaign, the former Liverpool star grew into his role and was able to give glimpses of his creative flair.

No goals and six assists will be viewed as a lukewarm return in his first season, but there are mitigating factors to consider, including injury problems. The addition of a player like Dumfries will surely provide necessary competition without making Alexander-Arnold feel like he’s been bumped.

Alexander-Arnold vs. Dumfries in 2025–26 (All Competitions)

Player Appearances Goals Assists Tackles Interceptions Dribbles Alexander-Arnold 35 0 6 39 24 26 Denzel Dumfries 27 5 1 27 9 28

Do Real Madrid Still Need a More Defensive Right Back?

Ibrahima Konaté may end up playing a key role for Real Madrid’s defense. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

While adding depth, the signing of Dumfries ultimately does not address Madrid’s greater defensive shortcomings, with Alexander-Arnold’s positioning exposed in the bigger games of 2025–26—particularly against Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

With Carvajal, a true two-way defender, leaving, Madrid no longer have a safety option to tighten the back door. Whether the club look at other options to strengthen their depth besides Dumfries remains to be seen.

Another interesting factor at play is the proposed deal for Konaté, who spent four seasons alongside Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, typically featuring as the right-sided center back.

The French defender was regularly tasked with protecting his teammate defensively during their time together and has the athleticism to effectively cover multiple zones alongside a less-defensively-minded right back.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC