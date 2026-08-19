What Is Real Madrid’s Strongest Defense Ahead of 2026–27 Season?

For all the moves Real Madrid made in the summer transfer window, the 15-time European champions still have major question marks hovering over their defense.

Los Blancos have now gone back-to-back seasons without winning a major trophy, and one of the common threads between the two dismal campaigns was an inconsistent backline. From injury problems and aging center backs to a disastrous lack of depth and form, Real Madrid’s defense was typically at the scene of many, many crimes.

New manager José Mourinho made it a priority to shore-up his backline ahead of the 2026–27 season, signing Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries. The three stars joined last summer’s defensive recruits Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras at the Bernabéu, totaling six defensive signings in the last two summers.

Yet despite the flurry of new faces, Real Madrid’s backline is anything but secure.

Real Madrid’s Defensive Options

José Mourinho must decide which four players will make up his backline. | Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images

Real Madrid bid farewell to Dani Carvajal and David Alaba at the end of the 2025–26 season, two players that were instantly replaced with the arrivals of Dumfries and Konaté respectively. Fran García also left this summer to join Real Betis, freeing up the space to sign Cucurella.

Now Mourinho’s defensive depth is as follows:

Right Backs

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in need of a bounce back season. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Denzel Dumfries

Alexander-Arnold will hope to put in a better sophomore stint in a white shirt after a debut campaign to forget. The fullback had to battle for minutes with Carvajal under Xabi Alonso before two long-term injuries interrupted his 2025–26. He ended on a strong note, though, and will hope to build on his five assists next season.

Dumfries arrives at the Bernabéu as the more traditional right back, with a defensive skillset superior to the one of Alexander-Arnold. The former Inter man did not exactly have an impressive preseason, but he was also being tested out at right wing by Mourinho.

Center Backs

Antonio Rüdiger extended his stay at the Bernabéu. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Dean Huijsen

Antonio Rüdiger

Ibrahima Konaté

Raúl Asencio (injured)

Éder Militão (injured)

Huijsen arrived in Madrid with the highest of expectations last summer, but he had a rather inconsistent debut campaign, disrupted by numerous fitness woes. He routinely looked out of his depth on the biggest stages, but he got more comfortable as the season progressed.

Antonio Rüdiger signed a one-year extension to maintain his place the Bernabéu, but his best days are behind him. The German lacks pace, too often makes poor decisions and tows a dangerous line between physicality and an erratic play style.

Konaté is coming off a poor final season at Liverpool, and a World Cup in which he barely left the bench for France. The once heralded center back has everything to prove in his first season at Real Madrid, but he won’t get an abundance of time—or patience—to do so.

Raúl Asencio and Éder Militão round out Real Madrid’s center back options, but both will start the season in the infirmary. The former is dealing with a muscle injury while the latter is still recovering from a torn hamstring, which required surgery.

Left Backs

Marc Cucurella returned home to Spain. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Marc Cucurella

Álvaro Carreras

Ferland Mendy (injured)

Cucurella cut ties with Chelsea to move back home to Spain, where he controversially opted to join Real Madrid despite coming up through the ranks of Barcelona’s La Masia. The newly crowned world champion instantly elevates Los Blancos’ left flank.

Carreras is desperate for redemption. What started out as a bright debut campaign last season ended with the 23-year-old benched after he imploded under the brightest lights across all competitions.

Ferland Mendy is the third left back in Mourinho’s ranks, but the Frenchman is unsurprisingly injured, this time with a hamstring tear that required surgery.

Real Madrid’s Best Defense for the Start of 2026–27

Ibrahima Konaté (left) and Trent Alexander-Arnold will reunite this season at Real Madrid. | Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

With the injuries currently plaguing Real Madrid’s defense, there is little room for improvisation from Mourinho. The Portuguese boss’s strongest backline for the team’s La Liga opener on Saturday is as follows:

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold CB: Ibrahima Konaté

Ibrahima Konaté CB: Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen LB: Marc Cucurella

Let’s get the obvious out of the way. Cucurella is without a doubt the new starting left back at Real Madrid. The Spaniard is coming off a brilliant World Cup campaign in which he played every second en route to glory, and he bests Carreras in every way.

Next to him is Huijsen. The former Bournemouth standout had a full summer to rest and finally get fully fit, and it showed in his preseason performances. Real Madrid kept two clean sheets in the two games he started, and he also got on the scoresheet against Schalke. For the time being, the starting job is his.

Now the decisions start happening. Konaté has done little to earn a place in the XI, especially after such a poor final campaign with Liverpool. But Rüdiger has done a lot to keep himself out of Mourinho’s lineup. Militão would be the shoo-in to start as the team’s right-sided center back, but until he recovers, Konaté is in pole position to get the nod.

Some have right back as a toss up. Dumfries offers more defensive security, while Alexander-Arnold brings a creative flair. In the end, Alexander-Arnold wins out. The England international is simply too impactful to keep on the bench, even if he does get burned inside his own half. His magical right foot is enough to round out Mourinho’s backline, especially with Yan Diomande expected to share his flank.