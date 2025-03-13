What Shirt Number Will Raphinha Wear for Brazil After Neymar's Return?
The news of Neymar Jr.'s return to the Brazil national team has raised the expectations of what's to come in next week's international break.
The return of Brazil's all-time leading scorer could reinvigorate a struggling side, raising the confidence and morale of the squad.
Neymar's homecoming would be incomplete without him wearing the number 10 shirt he inherited from Ronaldinho over a decade ago. For this to happen, another Brazilian star will have to change his number for the games vs. Colombia and Argentina.
Following a brilliant start to the 2024-25 season, Raphinha donned Brazil's mythical number 10 shirt the last time La Seleçao took the field in a World Cup qualifier match back in November. The Barcelona winger scored and payed homage to the then injured Neymar, performing his iconic celebration whilst wearing his shirt number.
Now that Neymar is back, Raphinha will relinquish the rights to the iconic number 10 in the Verdeamarela shirt to its rightful owner and he'll return to his more usual number.
Raphinha will wear the number he utilizes every weekend for Barcelona: 11. The former Leeds United man isn't a stranger to having 11 on the back of his shirt with Brazil, it's the number he donned during his first FIFA World Cup appearance in 2022.
With number 11 on the back of his Blaugrana shirt, Raphinha is in the midst of the best season of his professional career. He leads the Champions League golden boot race, where Barça are in the quarterfinals and look poised to make a deep run. He's also shined in La Liga, with his 20 goal involvements helping Barcelona lead the title race.
If he continues this form and Barcelona go on to win major trophies, then there's a very strong chance Brazil's number 11 takes the stage at the Théâtre du Châtelet in October to collect his first career Ballon d'Or award.
For now, with the number 11 shirt, Raphinha will hope to link-up with Neymar and Real Madrid rivals turned teammates Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo to help La Seleçao defeat two of the top teams in South America.
Strong results in the upcoming games would help Brazil surge in the Conmebol World Cup qualifier standings, en route to fighting for the country's sixth star next summer.