When Chelsea Could Announce Liam Rosenior As New Manager—Report
Chelsea have wasted no time after parting ways with manager Enzo Maresca, and Liam Rosenior is expected to be officially announced as his replacement in the coming days, multiple reports claim.
Rosenior has done an impressive job with Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg in Ligue 1, helping them surge from near bottom of the standings to the European places in his first full season in charge in 2024–25.
From the moment Maresca’s departure was confirmed on New Year’s Day, Rosenior immediately emerged as the leading candidate to replace the Italian. The Athletic report Rosenior travelled to England on Sunday alongside Strasbourg’s president and sporting director, aiming to finalise the details of his Chelsea appointment.
Rosenior has previously worked with a number of prominent figures within Chelsea’s hierarchy, including co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Lawrence Stewart, as well as director of global recruitment Sam Jewell.
Although it seems a matter of time before Rosenior is unveiled as Chelsea’s new boss, there’s still something crucial that must happen before the former Hull City manager officially lands at the Stamford Bridge dugout.
The Key Factor Stalling Rosenior’s Announcement As New Chelsea Boss
According to The Athletic’s report, Chelsea won’t confirm Rosenior as Chelsea’s new manager until the BlueCo ownership group secures his replacement at Strasbourg.
After a brief stint in London, Rosenior reportedly flew back to France, where’s he’s expected to have a press conference on Tuesday morning—presumably to bid farewell to the club.
There’s already a number of managers linked as potential Rosenior replacements at Strasbourg. The list includes former Wolves manager Gary O'Neil and current MLS manager with Minnesota United Eric Ramsay as top contenders for the job, per reports.
BlueCo are moving quickly, but given the current situation, Rosenior isn’t expected to join Chelsea until later this week, with the Blues’ FA Cup third round bout against Charlton Athletic on Saturday looking like the earliest potential debut match for the 41-year-old English boss.
U-21 coach Calum McFarlane oversaw Chelsea’s hard-fought draw against Manchester City at the weekend and he’s expected to remain at the helm when the Blues face Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday. McFarlane will continue to serve as caretaker until a new permanent manager is appointed.
All signs point towards Rosenior assuming that role, and there’s reason to believe he could manage Chelsea’s next home game, when they welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal on Jan. 14.