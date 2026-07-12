When Do the World Cup Semifinals Start?

The 2026 World Cup has reached its final four.

What began on June 11 with a record 48 teams is now down to four of the biggest names in world soccer: France, Spain, England and Argentina—all just two wins away from lifting the trophy.

With the quarterfinals concluding on July 11—or July 12 depending on your location—the tournament now enters a brief pause before the final push. The break gives the remaining teams valuable time to recover, reset and prepare for the pressure of the semifinals.

So when does the action return, and when will the last four teams battle for a place in the World Cup final?

When Are the World Cup Semifinals?

Argentina had to fight through Switzerland to make the last four. | Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

There will be no World Cup games for the remainder of Sunday, July 12, or on Monday, July 13.

The semifinal action resumes on Tuesday, July 14, when France faces Spain at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. BST.

England and Argentina will then meet 24 hours later on Wednesday, July 15, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with kickoff set for the same time slots: 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. BST.

The two winners will advance to the 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19, while the defeated semifinalists will compete for third place on Saturday, July 18.

Players involved in these late stages of the tournament will be given short breaks following the tournament’s conclusion, but clubs across Europe will quickly resume their preseason preparations and Major League Soccer is just over a week away from restarting, although Inter Miami are going to have to cope without Lionel Messi for a little while longer.

World Cup Schedule—Semifinals Onwards

Game Date Time Semifinal 1 (France vs. Spain) Tuesday, July 14 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Semifinal 2 (England vs. Argentina) Wednesday, July 15 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Third place playoff Saturday, July 18 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST Final Sunday, July 19 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

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