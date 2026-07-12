Why Are There No World Cup Games Today? Explaining the Break in the Schedule

The 2026 World Cup has reached its business end.

What began with a record 48 teams is now down to just four, with France set to face Spain and England renewing its rivalry with Argentina in the semifinals.

Before the action resumes, though, the tournament takes a brief pause—a change of pace that may feel unusual after weeks of almost non-stop soccer. Since kickoff, fans have been treated to multiple matches on most days across the United States, Canada and Mexico, but with only a handful of games remaining, the schedule inevitably begins to slow.

So why is there a break before the semifinals? And when will the World Cup action return? Here's why FIFA has built a day off into the schedule.

Why Aren't There Any World Cup Games Today?

Jude Bellingham deserves a break. | Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

The World Cup quarterfinals concluded on Saturday—or early Sunday morning in some time zones—with England defeating Norway and Argentina overcoming Switzerland to book their places in the final four.

A day earlier, Spain edged past Belgium, while France kicked off the quarterfinals by beating Morocco on Thursday.

Simply put, there are no World Cup games on Sunday (July 12) or on Monday (July 13) because FIFA has built a short break into the schedule to give the four remaining teams time to rest, recover and prepare for the semifinals.

The tournament resumes on Tuesday, July 14, when France takes on Spain at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. England and Argentina then meet 24 hours later at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The staggered schedule means all four semifinalists receive several days to recover before returning to action, although France will enjoy slightly more rest after playing its quarterfinal first.

Which Other Days Will Have No World Cup Games?

Following this break, there will be two more days without World Cup action before the tournament reaches its conclusion.

After the semifinals are played on Tuesday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 15, there will be no matches on Thursday, July 16, or Friday, July 17. The two-day pause gives the finalists additional time to recover and prepare for the biggest match in world soccer.

The tournament then resumes on Saturday, July 18, with the third-place playoff, before the 2026 World Cup comes to a close on Sunday, July 19, when the final is held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

World Cup Schedule—Semifinals Onwards

Stage Dates Semifinals July 14–15 Third place playoff July 18 Final July 19

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