When Does the 2026 Summer Transfer Window Close?

It’s been another bonkers summer of transfer spending, and there’s still time for clubs across Europe to panic.

Deadline Day is rearing its head, folks. While the closure of the transfer window can often be anti-climactic, there’s a sense that this time we could be in for some unforeseen drama. Dreary sagas will reach their respective conclusions, and big money will be splashed as clubs make their final attempts to prepare themselves for the season ahead.

So strap yourselves in and get your social media timelines scrolling. It’s Fabrizio Romano’s big day, and we’re all set for a dopamine rush or two.

Here’s everything you need to know about the closure of the 2026 summer transfer window.

What Time Does 2026 Premier League Summer Transfer Window Close?

Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye could be on the move. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Once again, the filthy rich Premier League has done much of the summer spending across Europe, and that’s where the bulk of the Deadline Day chaos will reside.

The Premier League window closes on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 11 p.m. UK (6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT), four hours later than last summer’s deadline.

Clubs can submit a transfer deal sheet to give themselves an extension after the window’s closure with two or fewer hours remaining, which means they’ll actually have until 1 a.m. UK (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT) to finalize transfers and complete all necessary documentation. However, the deal sheet must be submitted before the 11 p.m. deadline for the two-hour extension to come into effect.

Even if a deal sheet has been submitted, any transfers not officially registered after delayed cutoff cannot be processed.

When Does 2026 Summer Transfer Window Close Across Europe?

Julián Alvarez is unlikely to get his "dream" move before the deadline. | Pierre-Philippe MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images

The English Football League (EFL) also has an 11 p.m. UK (6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT) deadline on Tuesday, while the Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1’s transfer windows are closing a little earlier in the evening at 8 p.m. UK (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT).

Once again, La Liga are doing things a little differently, with their transfer window closing at 11:59 p.m. UK (6:59 p.m. ET / 3:59 p.m. PT). Thus, there’s some extra time for Julián Alvarez to potentially earn the move he‘s been pining for all summer. Barcelona, though, have seemingly pivoted to Gabriel Jesus.

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) remains an attractive destination for all sorts of players, not merely has-beens and veteran stars. There’s scope for some poaching after Europe’s transfer deadlines have passed, as the SPL’s window is open until Oct. 12.

Major League Soccer’s (MLS) secondary transfer window closes on Wednesday, Sept. 2. There’s unlikely to be a late influx of stars across the Atlantic, but MLS will be content with its summer work. Robert Lewandowski, Antoine Griezmann and Casemiro are among the players now plying their trade in the U.S.