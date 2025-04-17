Who Are Chelsea Playing in the UEFA Conference League Semifinals?
Chelsea punched their tickets to the UEFA Conference League semifinals and remain the overwhelming favorites to win the competition.
Enzo Maresca's side arrive to the semifinals having won nine of the 10 games they've played so far since the start of the league phase. Despite an alarming 1–2 defeat in the second leg of the quarterfinals vs. Legia Warszawa, which saw Chelsea's perfect record in the competition come to an end, they advanced to the semifinals thanks to a 3–0 win in the first leg of the tie.
The Blues are still fighting for the Champions League places in the Premier League with only six games to go. Returning to the top-tier European competition is Chelsea's priority, however, winning the Conference League remains an obligation for Maresca, given the squad's quality gap with the remaining sides in the competition.
Chelsea's attention now turns to their semifinals opponent.
Chelsea are playing Djurgården in the Conference League semifinals. The Swedish side advanced past Rapid Wien with a 4–1 extra-time away win in the second leg of the quarterfinals.
Djurgården were the fifth best team during league phase play, losing just one of their six matches in the opening round of the Conference League. Despite their European success this season, Djurgården have had a rough start to their campaign in Sweden's top-flight, mustering just three points from three games.
The Swedish outfit are in the semifinals of a European competition for the first time in the club's 134-year history and it'll be the first time Chelsea play Djurgården in an official match.
Although Chelsea have been far from their best in recent games, they'll still be heavily favored to defeat Djurgården and advance to the final in Wroclaw, where they would face the winner of the other semifinals tie between La Liga's Real Betis and Serie A's Fiorentina.