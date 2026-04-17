Why Alexander Isak Is Still a Problem for Liverpool After Hugo Ekitike Injury

Arne Slot has warned that Alexander Isak is not ready to play a full 90 minutes as he explores his options to replace injured striker Hugo Ekitiké.

Ekitiké ruptured his Achilles tendon during Liverpool’s elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain and is awaiting surgery that will kick-start a recovery period of at least nine months.

On paper, Liverpool’s bid to replace Ekitiké over the next six weeks looks simple, with British-record signing Isak now back from his own lengthy injury spell. Unfortunately, things are not so simple in reality.

“Alex is not ready for 90 [minutes] yet—depending on the intensity of the game because you never know how a game is going to pan out,” Slot told reporters on Friday.

“He is getting closer and closer. Now, we need him, but there are different options to play as a No. 9, as well. Federico Chiesa is one of them. There are different options but it is definitely good to have Alex back now that Hugo is injured.”

He added: “Cody [Gakpo] did really well when he came in in the second half [against PSG].”

Slot: This Is Why Liverpool Signed Two Strikers

Ekitiké has barely shared the pitch with Alexander Isak (right). | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have faced a wave of criticism for the impact of last summer’s new signings. Even before fans had seen the new crop in action, there were significant questions about the club’s transfer business.

A new striker was a priority and the interest in Isak was no secret. With Newcastle United playing hardball over the Swede, Liverpool struck a deal for Ekitiké—himself a target for the Magpies. Just a few weeks later, Isak hit the market and Liverpool made him the most expensive signing in Premier League history at $170 million (£125 million).

Many wondered whether Ekitiké’s career had been ruined by the arrival of Isak, with Liverpool’s decision to spend $106 million (£79 million) on what looked like a backup striker the subject of real scrutiny.

Now, having seen both players suffer serious injuries at different periods, Slot was prepared to fire back at the doubters.

“First of all, it is a good thing we have signed two No. 9s because there were a lot of people who were debating why we signed two No. 9s,” Slot laughed.

“We thought maybe it’s a smart idea not to be the only club in the world that has only one No. 9 and that’s why we signed two and now all of a sudden that looks good and now people are maybe questioning if we should sign another No. 9.

“Someone said to me the day after [PSG] you cannot write the script that on the day Alex is back after four months the other one leaves the pitch with a long term injury but it is a good thing Alex is back now even more, although it wouldn’t be the first game I have to play without a particular type in a particular position. I have had many games this season where I didn't have a right full back available, for example.

“It is nice to have Alex back but we also know he is not ready to play 90 yet.”

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