Why Aurelien Tchouameni Isn’t Playing for France vs. Paraguay—2026 World Cup

With a trip to the World Cup quarterfinals on the line, France take on Paraguay without star midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni on Saturday.

Les Bleus, who arrived in North America as one of the favorites to win this summer’s tournament, romped into the round of 16. The team put together a perfect group stage, beating Senegal, Iraq and Norway to finish atop Group I, before gliding past Sweden 3–0 in the round of 32.

Now France is back in Boston, where Paraguay awaits after upsetting Germany in a penalty shootout last time out. Didier Deschamps’s team is the heavy favorite after scoring 13 goals in its first four matches.

But the 2018 world champion will be without its midfield anchor at Gillette Stadium.

Why Tchouaméni Is Not Playing Against Paraguay

Aurélien Tchouaméni already missed a game this tournament due to discomfort. | Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Tchouaméni is missing out against Paraguay due to a minor thigh injury. First reported by RMC Sport and then confirmed by L’Équipe, the midfielder felt discomfort in training on Friday and will not be risked in the round of 16.

Tchouaméni already missed France’s 3–0 win over Iraq with a similar issue, though Deschamps played down in the injury, saying at the time there was “no cause for concern.” Yet now, two weeks later, he is forced into another situation without his best midfielder.

The good news for France is that the issue is only expected to keep Tchouaméni sidelined for around four days. In the event that Les Bleus defeat Paraguay as expected and book a place in the quarterfinals, the Real Madrid star should be fit and ready to feature.

France would play Morocco in Boston on July 9, with a place to the World Cup semifinals on the line.

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How France Can Cope Without Tchouaméni

Manu Koné gets the nod in place of Aurélien Tchouaméni. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Losing Tchouaméni is a blow for France, but one the team can survive against an inferior Paraguay. Manu Koné, who replaced Tchouaméni against Iraq, once again slots in alongside Adrien Rabiot.

Koné impressed in that start, so much so that he got the nod again in France’s 4–1 win over Norway. The 25-year-old from AS Roma is tidy in possession, physical in defense and unafraid to do all the dirty work, powered by his tireless work rate.

In a game where Les Bleus should dominate posession, Koné just needs to keep his head down and do his job, while letting the stars of the show up top carry the team to victory. He might not have the vision Tchouaméni has, but Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé have more than enough to compensate.

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