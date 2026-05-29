The Key Reason Why Barcelona’s Julian Alvarez Pursuit Will Not Be As Simple As Anthony Gordon

On paper, Barcelona’s pursuits of both Anthony Gordon and Julián Alvarez look remarkably similar.

Both are in-demand forwards with a handful of rich suitors, with big money needed to cover transfer fees and wages. Barcelona already flexed their muscle by striking a deal for Gordon worth $93 million (€80 million) and have now turned their attention to Alvarez.

According to Fabrizio Romano, an opening bid worth a whopping $116 million (€100 million) has been submitted. That offer includes no add-ons and no players in exchange, just pure cash.

There is one fundamental difference between the two deals, however. While Newcastle were open to selling after missing out on the Champions League, Atlético could hardly have taken a stronger stance on the other side of the fence.

Atlético ‘Not Happy’ About Barcelona Interest

Barcelona have pursued Alvarez for months. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

That €100 million price tag has long been touted as Atlético’s dream number, but the money may no longer be the most important thing.

Confirmation of Barcelona’s bid brought a note that Atlético are “not happy” with the situation, which follows several reports in Spain that touched on Los Rojiblancos’ increasing anger towards the La Liga champions.

Just hours before the bid was submitted, AS quote a club source as saying Alvarez is “not for sale,” but it gets a little more hostile beyond that.

“Fed up with months and months of lies, half-truths and fabricated stories like house purchases in Barcelona or absurd questions posed to our players,” the unnamed source continued.

“Barcelona is behaving like a small team in this whole Julián affair.”

Atlético are not believed to have any financial need to sell Alvarez this summer and, with four years still remaining on his contract, are also in no rush. What could decide things, however, is the player’s own stance.

Alvarez ‘Asks to Leave’ Atlético Madrid

Alvarez is unsettled. | LOF/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Atlético’s resistance could be impacted by Alvarez’s formal request to leave the club this summer.

Alvarez moved to Madrid from Manchester City just two years ago in a deal worth around €95 million but, after a dazzling debut campaign, endured somewhat of a down year in 2025–26. The Argentine netted just eight La Liga goals in 29 games, outscoring that total in the Champions League in 700 fewer minutes.

Reports suggest behind-the-scenes tensions have impacted Alvarez’s form, including allegations of broken promises over a new contract, and concrete interest from Barcelona and other luxurious suitors has convinced the striker to try and take his talents elsewhere.

If Atlético are to sell, they are expected to hold firm in negotiations with one of their fiercest rivals. The fee that could strike a deal with the likes of Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain may pale in comparison to the sum demanded by La Liga rivals Barcelona, whose recent conduct appears to have only further irked Los Rojiblancos.

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